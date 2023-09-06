Garmin expands xHD3 series with new magnetron dome radars

New magnetron radomes offer premium features for maximum clarity, accuracy and awareness

OLATHE, Kan., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN), the world's most innovative and recognized marine electronics manufacturer, today announced the addition of two radars to the magnetron lineup, the GMR™ xHD3/HD3 dome radar series. These new radars provide high-definition imaging and the latest platform technology to give boaters, sailors and anglers extra peace of mind on the water.

Now available in an 18" or 24" model, the xHD3 dome radar series adds new premium features for maximum clarity and awareness on the water:

New magnetron radomes offer premium features for maximum clarity, accuracy and awareness

Scan Averaging – a first for Garmin magnetron dome radar – to help filter sea clutter and interference, delivering a clearer display.

– a first for Garmin magnetron dome radar – to help filter sea clutter and interference, delivering a clearer display. Target Size optimizes on-screen object shapes at all range scales through pulse expansion and angular processing.

optimizes on-screen object shapes at all range scales through pulse expansion and angular processing. True Echo Trails shows a historical "trail" of boats on the water, removing relative motion influence to help quickly identify moving targets and potential collision threats.

shows a historical "trail" of boats on the water, removing relative motion influence to help quickly identify moving targets and potential collision threats. Rotation Speed up to 60 rpm to improve the redraw rate for faster target updates on a multifunction display (MFD).

"We're excited to offer our xHD3 dome radar series with these new enhancements, continuing our pursuit to provide mariners with the most innovative technology available on the water today. Garmin's new magnetron radars deliver a high-definition picture of weather, obstacle and traffic detection, giving mariners superior clarity and detail for added peace of mind every time they leave the dock." –Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales

Navigating the conditions

No matter the time of day or weather, mariners can travel with confidence thanks to the dual-range display of the xHD3 series. It allows for a single radar antenna to provide split-screen, side-by-side images on a compatible chartplotter, with independent settings for close and long range. A radar overlay can also be added on top of a chart view to confirm object location on both displays.

For anglers, the xHD3 series includes an enhanced auto bird gain and a bird mode preset feature to help locate flocks of birds at the water's surface, often an indication of where the fish might be. With its low-noise and reliable operation, fishing enthusiasts can troll the water's surface with less disturbance of their targets.

Faster on the redraw

Purpose-built for smaller vessels and sailboats, the robust xHD3 dome series offers a rotation speed of up to 60 rpm to improve the redraw rate for faster target updates and a clearer picture. Mariners can see more of their surroundings to deliver crisp, high-resolution picture quality with an up to 48-nautical mile detection range. Mini-automatic radar plotting aid (MARPA) technology also tracks selected targets, helping captains keep track of potential collision threats1. The xHD3 radars also incorporate improved auto gain, which automatically adjusts levels to optimum settings for harbors, near shore and in open waters.

Available now, the GMR 18 xHD3 dome radar has a retail price of $1,999.99, while the GMR 24 xHD3 model is $2,799.99.

For high-performance scanning at a lower price, the series also includes the GMR 18 HD3 dome radar, which retails for $1,799.99. The robust HD3 also features improved target detection as well as dynamic auto gain, dual-radar support, and low-noise scanning. Radar detection range for the HD3 extends from 20 meters out to 36 nautical miles.

Learn more about Garmin's full line of marine electronics by visiting garmin.com/marine.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for anglers, sailors, mariners and boat enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing the most innovative, highest quality, and easiest-to-use marine electronics the industry has ever known, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For the eighth consecutive year, Garmin was named the Manufacturer of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA). Other Garmin marine brands include Navionics®. Visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team, connect with @garminmarine on social, or follow our blog.

1Requires a heading sensor, sold separately.

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark and GMR is a trademark of Garmin, Ltd. or its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0001-411180). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at https://www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/earnings/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media contacts:

Mike Cummings & Carly Hysell

913-397-8200

[email protected]

SOURCE Garmin International, Inc.