Garmin GPSMAP 9227 wins IBEX Innovation Award

Award honors ingenuity and outstanding product development in the recreational boating industry

OLATHE, Kan., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN), the world's most innovative and recognized marine electronics manufacturer, today announced that its GPSMAP® 9227 with Garmin BlueNet™ was awarded a 2023 Innovation Award at the International BoatBuilders' Exhibition and Conference (IBEX) tradeshow held Oct. 3-5, 2023. Managed by the Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) and judged by members of Boating Writers International (BWI), these annual awards honor the industry's most significant and innovative technologies. The GPSMAP 9227 was selected as this year's winner in the OEM Electronics category among the nearly 100 entries submitted to the program.

"By blending premium design and processing power with innovative technology like Garmin BlueNet, the GPSMAP 9227 raises the bar for multi-function displays, and we're honored it received an IBEX Innovation Award, one of the industry's most prestigious distinctions. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire marine team and solidifies our unwavering commitment to delivering the most innovative technology on the water."

–Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales

Designed for captains who demand the best, the GPSMAP 9227 delivers superior design and performance as the marine market's largest chartplotter with 4K resolution. Utilizing Garmin's new BlueNet gigabit network, mariners can link the GPSMAP 9227 with multiple chartplotters, cameras, radars and more at 10 times faster networking speeds than the previous generation. As the command center of the boat, it offers easy and expansive integration capabilities with onboard systems, and with seven times the processing power, the GPSMAP 9227 offers the ultimate connected boating experience.

"The GPSMAP 9227 is a quantum leap forward for marine navigation electronics. 4K resolution on its large display means more information at the operators' fingertips. Plus, dramatically faster processors and gigabit Ethernet ensure nearly instant response."

–Ben Stein, IBEX Innovation Award Judge and Editor of Panbo.com

Also at IBEX, Garmin received a 2023 National Boating Safety Award from the Sea Tow Foundation. These annual awards recognize efforts to promote boating safety within the for-profit sector of the boating industry. Garmin was recognized in the Gear and Equipment category for its promotion of National Safe Boating Week, which included purposeful media outreach, informative blog content and collaboration with social media influencers like The Qualified Captain.

To learn more about the GPSMAP 9227 and Garmin's full product portfolio of marine electronics lauded for advancing innovation and safety in the marine industry, visit garmin.com/marine.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for anglers, sailors, mariners and boat enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing the most innovative, highest quality, and easiest to use marine electronics the industry has ever known, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For the ninth consecutive year, Garmin was named the Manufacturer of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA). Other Garmin marine brands include Navionics® and JL Audio®. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual Newsroom, email our press team, connect with @garminmarine on social media, or follow our blog.

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, GPSMAP, Navionics and JL Audio are registered trademarks and BlueNet is a trademark of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

