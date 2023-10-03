OLATHE, Kan., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced a long-term agreement to provide the state-of-the-art Garmin G3000® integrated flight deck to BETA Technologies for its CX300 revolutionary electric fixed-wing aircraft and A250 electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. The conventional fixed wing CX300 aircraft and A250 eVTOL aircraft are designed to enable a diverse range of missions and operations including short-haul transport operations for military, cargo, medical and passenger applications – all with zero emissions and lower operational costs. BETA intends to enter into service as early as 2025 with its ALIA CTOL (CX300), and as early as 2026 with its ALIA VTOL (A250).

Garmin integrated flight deck selected by BETA Technologies for its all-electric aircraft.

"We've been strategically working with BETA for several years in their effort towards bringing a sustainable aviation solution to the market. It's an honor to have our integrated flight deck chosen for the revolutionary A250 and CX300 aircraft and we are thrilled to be part of BETA's mission to grow the electric aviation market." –Phil Straub, Garmin Executive Vice President & Managing Director, Aviation

Garmin's integrated flight deck boasts vibrant high-resolution flights displays and the latest communication, navigation, surveillance air traffic management (CNS/ATM) based on a lightweight and highly flexible open system architecture design enabling a seamless integration with BETA's flight control, propulsion, and battery management systems. Garmin's flexible architecture and agile development process enables BETA to leverage the latest in flight deck technologies while seamlessly integrating BETA's innovative fly-by-wire system and human machine interface designs for electric propulsion and novel operations in an eVTOL aircraft.

"Garmin is widely recognized as the leader in avionics, we're excited to be able to bring this familiar and time-tested experience to our customers. It's gratifying to have the support of this legacy aerospace company as we look to bring our electric aircraft to market. They've been a true strategic collaborator as we work together to develop the next era of sustainable aviation." –Kyle Clark, BETA Founder and CEO

Garmin products and services have revolutionized flight and become essential to the lives of pilots and aircraft owners and operators around the world. A leading provider of solutions to general aviation, business aviation, rotorcraft, advanced air mobility, government and defense, and commercial air carrier customers, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate. Recipient of the prestigious Robert J. Collier Trophy for Garmin Autoland, Garmin developed the world's first certified autonomous system that activates during an emergency to control and land an aircraft without human intervention. Visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team, connect with @garminaviation on social, or follow our blog.

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin and G3000 are registered trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at https://www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/earnings/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media Contact:

Mikayla Minnick

913-397-8200

[email protected]

SOURCE Garmin International, Inc.