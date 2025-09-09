Garmin introduces Edge 550 and 850, its brightest and smartest compact cycling computers

Plan, prepare and perform with advanced training features, custom nutrition and hydration alerts and more

OLATHE, Kan., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced the Edge® 550 and 850, advanced and compact cycling computers built to help riders better prepare and train for an event or goal. By tracking their progress through adaptive Garmin Cycling Coach plans, cyclists can feel their best going into race day. When in-ride, smart fueling alerts1 offer custom nutrition and hydration recommendations while real-time weather overlays2 keep riders informed from start to finish. Boasting a bright and colorful 2.7-inch display, Edge 550 and 850 are also highly responsive and feature fast, smooth map redraw while navigating. And with up to 36 hours of ride time in battery saver mode and up to 12 hours in demanding use cases, these cycling computers can support cyclists through their longest rides.

"Whether cyclists are training for their next big race or pushing toward a new personal goal, Edge 550 and Edge 850 are with them every step of the way. While the brighter display ensures riders can see maps and data in stunning detail, they can also feel confident that they'll perform at their best with more personalized insights and training plans."

–Susan Lyman, Garmin Vice President of Consumer Sales and Marketing

Peak performance from start to finish

Free Garmin Cycling Coach plans in Garmin Connect™ adapt based on specific course demands and the rider's training and recovery 1 , providing recommended training adjustments.

plans in Garmin Connect™ adapt based on specific course demands and the rider's training and recovery , providing recommended training adjustments. Riders can now see how their cycling ability , which can help them understand their strengths and weaknesses as a cyclist, progresses over time and how it compares to the demands of a course.

, which can help them understand their strengths and weaknesses as a cyclist, progresses over time and how it compares to the demands of a course. Smart fueling alerts prompt riders to hydrate and refuel in-ride based on their current fitness, course demands, heat and humidity 2 when using power guide or following a workout.

prompt riders to hydrate and refuel in-ride based on their current fitness, course demands, heat and humidity when using power guide or following a workout. Monitor the weather in-ride and make more informed decisions with real-time weather updates, including wind direction and radar overlays.

including wind direction and radar overlays. New GroupRide data comparisons show riders how their speed, heart rate, power, cadence and more stack up to the rest of the group 2 , in addition to existing GroupRide features that allow them to compete, communicate and stay connected with fellow riders.

show riders how their speed, heart rate, power, cadence and more stack up to the rest of the group , in addition to existing GroupRide features that allow them to compete, communicate and stay connected with fellow riders. After a ride, cyclists can check their post-ride summary to see how much time was spent in each gear with new Gear Ratio Analysis (when paired with electronic shifting).

(when paired with electronic shifting). For those who like to ride off the beaten path, mountain bike ride profiles help better track their ride performance. Enduro and downhill profiles enable 5 Hz GPS recording while descending, helping cyclists view the lines they took in greater detail, while the timing gates feature helps them see splits in real time for each lap or run.

Get even more from Edge 850

Built-in speaker: Provides cyclists with a digital bike bell, audible turn-by-turn navigation, workout prompts and more.

Provides cyclists with a digital bike bell, audible turn-by-turn navigation, workout prompts and more. Responsive touchscreen: In addition to buttons, cyclists can also use the touchscreen to pan and zoom on the map, quickly and easily report road hazards and swipe between screens.

In addition to buttons, cyclists can also use the touchscreen to pan and zoom on the map, quickly and easily report road hazards and swipe between screens. Garmin Pay™ Contactless Payments: Pay for a mid-ride snack or coffee break with the tap of the Edge 3 .

Pay for a mid-ride snack or coffee break with the tap of the Edge . On Device Course Creator: Cyclists can now create a course point-by-point directly on their device via touchscreen.

Ride with peace of mind

Edge 550 and 850 include core Garmin safety features designed to help support cyclists' peace of mind and awareness. With the Edge 850, cyclists can alert pedestrians and other riders that they're approaching with a digital bike bell. Edge 550 and 850 also alert riders to road hazards reported by fellow Garmin cyclists and allow them to contribute their own edits2. Family and friends back home can keep track of a rider's real-time location with LiveTrack2, while incident detection sends a message with their location4 to their emergency contacts if an incident is detected. These cycling computers are also compatible with Varia™ cameras and radars, audibly alerting riders when a vehicle is approaching, capturing footage from their ride and allowing them to control light or camera settings from their display.

Available now, Edge 550 has a suggested retail price of $499.99, while Edge 850 is available for $599.99. To learn more, visit garmin.com.

1 When riding with a compatible power meter and heart rate monitor

2 When paired with a compatible smartphone and the Garmin Connect app

3 View current supported country, payment network and issuing bank information

4 When paired with a compatible smartphone. For safety and tracking feature requirements and limitations, see Garmin.com/safety.

