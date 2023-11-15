Garmin introduces premium quatix 7 Pro marine smartwatch

Newest GPS watch for mariners includes an AMOLED display,

built-in LED flashlight and up to 16 days of battery life

OLATHE, Kan., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN), the world's most innovative and recognized marine electronics manufacturer, today announced the quatix® 7 Pro – its next-gen high-performance smartwatch optimized for marine life. Purpose-built for life on the water and packed with wearable tech for everyday fitness, wellness and convenience, it features a stunning 1.3" AMOLED display with a premium, scratch-resistant sapphire lens. Explore longer thanks to a battery life of up to 16 days in smartwatch mode1 and extend adventures after dark with a built-in LED flashlight with variable intensities and strobe modes. What's more, the quatix 7 Pro features two new apps – Trolling Motor Remote and Fish Forecast – that enrich life on the water for mariners, boaters and anglers.

"Our new quatix 7 Pro is designed with a marine lifestyle in mind. With these new, innovative features that are purpose-built for mariners, sailors and anglers alike, the quatix 7 Pro can make a day on the water more enjoyable. While it also brings a level of style and sophistication to your life on shore as well." –Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales

Premium design

Rugged enough to withstand the harsh marine environment yet sophisticated enough to wear to dinner with friends, the quatix 7 Pro features a scratch-resistant sapphire lens, titanium bezel with a diamond-like carbon coating, a metal button guard, quick-release bands and metal-protected lugs. Plus, users can take advantage of the smartwatch's traditional button controls in challenging marine environments or utilize the touchscreen interface for quick access to all the watch's functions.

For convenient illumination, the quatix 7 Pro has a bright LED flashlight with variable intensities and strobe modes, including a red-light mode to help preserve night vision after the sun sets. Additionally, the watch's housing is made from recycled ocean-bound plastics.

Control your marine ecosystem

With built-in apps created for adventures on the water, the quatix 7 Pro is the ultimate smartwatch to captain a helm. In addition to preloaded boating apps and activities, the smartwatch features a new Trolling Motor Remote app that gives anglers the ability to control their Force trolling motors from anywhere on the boat, providing quick and easy command from the wrist. This new feature allows captains to view motor status and receive trolling motor alerts while connected to the trolling motor. The quatix 7 Pro also gives mariners convenient remote-control access to compatible Garmin chartplotters, autopilots, Fusion® audio systems and more, right from their wrist.

Anglers will also enjoy the Fish Forecast app, which tracks the solar and lunar movements during the day to advise of what times fish will potentially be most active and find the best times for fishing expeditions. The watch also boasts updated marine apps and activities to track boating data and receive alerts to help enhance situational awareness while on the water.

Navigate with ease

Thanks to advanced navigation sensors, multi-band GPS and SatIQ™ technology, the quatix 7 Pro delivers superior positioning accuracy in challenging environments while also optimizing battery life. It comes preloaded with TopoActive maps to keep land-based explorations on track and also supports optional mapping, including detail-rich BlueChart® g3 coastal charts and LakeVü g3 inland maps as well as weather map overlays2, so mariners can confidently navigate their voyage on a colorful display that's easy to read even in bright sunlight.

Functionality on and off-shore

In addition to preloaded boating apps and activities, such as sail racing, wakesurfing, water skiing and more, the quatix 7 Pro also lets users track the way they move with more than 30 activity profiles, including trail running, hiking, golfing and more. Premium fitness features like VO2 max, endurance score and hill score can help users stay fit, while wellness insights like advanced sleep monitoring and Pulse Ox can help users understand their body better3. Users can also gain a more complete picture of their overall health with Garmin's ECG app4, which comes preloaded on the watch.

Like many Garmin smartwatches, the quatix 7 Pro is packed with connected features such as smart notifications, music storage for phone-free listening, Garmin Pay™ contactless payment and more.

Available now, the quatix 7 Pro has a suggested retail price of $999.99. Learn more about Garmin's full line of marine electronics by visiting garmin.com/marine.

