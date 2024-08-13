Garmin introduces refreshed dēzl OTR navigator series with insights from fellow truck drivers

High-resolution GPS truck navigators include satellite imagery for expert arrival planning and new community-based guidance to keep drivers informed on their routes

OLATHE, Kan., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced the next-gen dēzl™ OTR series, its latest lineup of GPS trucking navigators. Delivering Garmin's trusted trucking navigation, the new series is the first to integrate with the dēzl community1, providing insights and ratings from thousands of fellow drivers to help users find best-rated parking spots and navigate to trucker-preferred destinations including loading docks and security gates.

High-resolution GPS truck navigators include satellite imagery for expert arrival planning and new community-based guidance to keep drivers informed on their routes

"The newest dēzl OTR series keeps with Garmin's commitment to making life easier for professional truck drivers. By leveraging the dēzl community, truckers can connect and share their insights to help fellow drivers easily navigate to loading docks, truck entrances and parking locations. Knowing ahead of time if a stop is empty, crowded, well-lit or quiet can help professional truck drivers travel more efficiently and with greater peace of mind." –Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales

Showing you the way

Purpose-built to simplify life on the road, the new dēzl OTR series helps professional truck drivers work more efficiently.

Custom truck routing: Find the appropriate routes based on the size and weight of the rig 2 , with alerts for upcoming bridge heights, sharp curves and more.

Find the appropriate routes based on the size and weight of the rig , with alerts for upcoming bridge heights, sharp curves and more. Expert arrival planning: See high-resolution overhead views of the destination to plan for a smooth arrival.

See high-resolution overhead views of the destination to plan for a smooth arrival. dēzl community insights: Join fellow truck drivers to easily find and share the best-rated truck parking and preferred trucking locations, including security gates, loading docks and more.

Join fellow truck drivers to easily find and share the best-rated truck parking and preferred trucking locations, including security gates, loading docks and more. Wind speed alerts: Learn about potentially hazardous conditions and receive alerts when high winds are detected with a new map overlay 1 .

Learn about potentially hazardous conditions and receive alerts when high winds are detected with a new map overlay . CAT Scale locator: Find nearby CAT Scale locations to ensure the truck is within the legal weight limit before departure.

Find nearby CAT Scale locations to ensure the truck is within the legal weight limit before departure. PrePass ® notifications: Receive on-screen alerts of upcoming U.S. weigh stations and bypass decisions via an active PrePass account and the use of the dēzl app.

Receive on-screen alerts of upcoming U.S. weigh stations and bypass decisions via an active PrePass account and the use of the dēzl app. Add an eyewitness: The 7" dēzlCam™ OTR725 utilizes a built-in dash cam 3 to record eyewitness, high-definition video evidence of incidents.

The 7" utilizes a built-in dash cam to record eyewitness, high-definition video evidence of incidents. Truck plaza amenities: Check real-time shower availability, restaurant options and amenities 1 at participating Love's and Pilot Travel Centers LLC ® .

Check real-time shower availability, restaurant options and amenities at participating Love's and Pilot Travel Centers LLC . Popular routes: Increase situational awareness in unfamiliar territory by viewing popular routes used by other truck drivers.

Increase situational awareness in unfamiliar territory by viewing popular routes used by other truck drivers. Voice assist: Speak commands to control the dēzl navigator, while your hands stay on the wheel4.

Trucking simplified

For an even greater experience on the road, professional truck drivers can use their new OTR navigators with many other Garmin products (sold separately).

Headsets: Pair with a new dēzl Headset 210/110 for navigation prompts to blend seamlessly into the audio stream 1 ; the built-in flashlight provides illumination in and out of the cab.

Pair with a new dēzl Headset 210/110 for navigation prompts to blend seamlessly into the audio stream ; the built-in flashlight provides illumination in and out of the cab. Backup camera: See what's behind the truck with a BC™ 50 wireless backup camera. Available with and without night vision technology.

See what's behind the truck with a BC™ 50 wireless backup camera. Available with and without night vision technology. ELD: Works with Garmin eLog™ compliant ELD for subscription-free Hours of Service recording when paired with a compatible mobile device running the Garmin eLog app.

Available now, the next-gen dēzl OTR620/720/725/820/1020 trucking navigators feature vibrant, high-resolution touchscreens ranging from 6-, 7-, 8- or extra-large 10-inch display options, with suggested retail prices ranging from $349.99 to $899.99. To learn more, visit garmin.com/dēzl.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for adventurers, athletes, off-road explorers, road warriors and outdoor enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing products that enhance experiences, enrich lives and help provide peace of mind, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team, connect with @garminoutdoor on social, or follow our blog.

1Requires use of the dēzl app on a compatible smartphone.

2Not available in all areas. Entering your truck's profile characteristics does not guarantee your truck's characteristics will be accounted for in all route suggestions. Always defer to all posted road signs and road conditions.

3Some jurisdictions regulate or prohibit the use of the camera function on this device. It is your responsibility to know and comply with applicable laws and rights to privacy in jurisdictions where you plan to use this device.

4Voice control is available in English, German, Italian, Spanish, French, Danish, Swedish and Dutch.

About Garmin: Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) is incorporated in Switzerland and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark and dēzl, dēzlCam, BC and Garmin eLog are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

© HERE. All rights reserved Satellite imagery © 2024 Maxar Technologies (date of satellite imagery may vary). The PrePass logo is a trademark of PrePass Safety Alliance. © 2024 Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc. © Pilot Travel Centers LLC 2024. The Bluetooth word mark and logos are owned by the Bluetooth SIG, Inc., and any use of such marks by Garmin is under license.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 30, 2023, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0001-411180). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at https://www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/earnings/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media contacts:

Mike Cummings & Griffin Schaetzle

913-397-8200

[email protected]

SOURCE Garmin International, Inc.