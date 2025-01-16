Garmin introduces the APK 10 Autopilot Keypad for simplified control

Intuitive marine control panel adds an LED-backlit knob and button activation for more precise control in all sea conditions

OLATHE, Kan., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN), the world's most innovative and recognized marine electronics manufacturer, today announced the new APK™ 10 Autopilot Keypad designed to give mariners more precise control of their Reactor™ 40 autopilot. The keypad features an LED-encircled rotary knob that allows for specific heading control, along with two autopilot buttons – engage and standby – and two multipurpose buttons that can be customized to the vessel.

"We're thrilled to offer an accessory that will appeal to both current and future customers, providing them with more precise control of their boat's autopilot system – especially in choppy conditions. The APK 10 has a compact design, is easy to use and can be added with a new install of a Reactor 40 autopilot or installed to work with one already on a boat."

–Dan Bartel, Vice President of Global Consumer Sales

Putting you in control

The APK 10 Keypad utilizes an easy-to-use tactile design to give captains even greater control of their Reactor 40 autopilot.

Rotary knob: Gain precise heading control and see a colored reference of autopilot status with a reliable, LED-backlit knob.

Gain precise heading control and see a colored reference of autopilot status with a reliable, LED-backlit knob. Autopilot buttons: Dedicated engage and standby buttons make it simple to start and stop the autopilot.

Dedicated engage and standby buttons make it simple to start and stop the autopilot. Multipurpose buttons: Complement autopilot control functions with two buttons that can customized to different settings that best fit any boat.

Complement autopilot control functions with two buttons that can customized to different settings that best fit any boat. Compact design: Mount either horizontally or vertically with a low-profile design in new or existing helms.

Mount either horizontally or vertically with a low-profile design in new or existing helms. Seamless installation: Connect to a boat's NMEA® 2000 network with a single port and cable for integration and power.

Available now, the APK 10 Autopilot Keypad has a suggested retail price of $399.99. It is compatible with all Garmin Reactor 40 Autopilots, including the award-winning Reactor 40 Hydraulic Autopilot with SmartPump v2. To learn more, visit garmin.com/marine.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for anglers, sailors, mariners and boat enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing the most innovative, highest quality, and easiest to use marine electronics the industry has ever known, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For the tenth consecutive year, Garmin was named the Manufacturer of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA). Visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team, connect with @garminmarine/@garminfishhunt on social, or follow our blog.

About Garmin: Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. Garmin, NMEA and Navionics are registered trademarks of Garmin Ltd., and APK and Reactor are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

