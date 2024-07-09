Garmin introduces the Panoptix PS22-IF Ice Fishing Bundle, a live sonar solution optimized for hole hopping

Ultraportable bundle features an industry-first design that eliminates the need for a pole mount

OLATHE, Kan., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN), the world's most innovative and recognized marine electronics manufacturer, today announced the Panoptix™ PS22-IF Ice Fishing Bundle—its newest live sonar solution for hard water anglers with a first-of-its kind transducer bracket and rotator design that eliminates the need for a pole mount. To help anglers determine where to drill the next hole, the PS22-IF bundle includes an ECHOMAP™ UHD2 73sv touchscreen combo with keyed assist and offers two types of Panoptix sonar – LiveVü Forward and LiveVü Down – that shows live sonar images up to 100 feet in any direction below the ice.

Garmin's new Panoptix PS22-IF Ice Fishing Bundle is an ultraportable live sonar solution for hard water anglers that offers an industry-first designed that eliminates the need for a pole mount.

"Efficiently locating fish is key to a good day on the ice, and sometimes that means drilling and hopping holes all day. Garmin's new PS22-IF Ice Fishing Bundle answers the call for those anglers, delivering a pole-free live sonar solution – in a lightweight portable bag – that will improve efficiency and scouting capabilities from hole to hole." –Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales

A live sonar design reimagined for the ice

Paired with the ECHOMAP UHD2 73sv, the new bundle includes the PS22-IF transducer with two Panoptix sonar modes: LiveVü Forward shows live sonar images of fish swimming toward or away from the hole so anglers can better locate schools of fish, while LiveVü Down shows live sonar images of what is directly below the surface so it's easier to see how the fish are responding to the jig.

Designed specifically for ice fishing, the PS22-IF transducer features a pole-free transducer system with a new bracket and rotator that eliminates the need for a pole mount, which can often be cumbersome for hole hopping, but maintains the ability to easily make adjustments for depth, direction and sonar mode. Additionally, the transducer features a new removable lens so anglers can easily optimize their sonar for the water below.

Bundled for convenience

The bundle's rugged, glove-friendly carrying case includes a customized pocket to hold the PS22-IF transducer. It's outfitted with everything needed for the ice, including a 7Ah battery with charger and power cable and the ECHOMAP UHD2 73sv chartplotter.

Preloaded with industry-leading Garmin Navionics+™, the ECHOMAP UHD2 73sv offers mapping with up to 1-foot contours on more than 23,000 U.S. lakes, along with a one-year subscription to daily map updates. Like all Garmin chartplotters, the ECHOMAP UHD2 73sv is known for its easy-to-use interface that allows for customized combination screens, so anglers can easily access the data most important to them, including the flasher, map, live sonar views and more. It also features built-in Wi-Fi® connectivity that lets anglers wirelessly share sonar, waypoints and routes with another UHD2 unit.

Expected to be available in August, the Panoptix PS22-IF Ice Fishing Bundle has a suggested retail price of $1999.99. For existing ECHOMAP customers, a Panoptix PS22-IF Ice Fishing Kit (ECHOMAP UHD2 chartplotter not included) will also be available for $1249.99. Visit garmin.com/marine to learn more about Garmin's full line of award-winning ice fishing bundles and kits.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for anglers, sailors, mariners and boat enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing the most innovative, highest quality, and easiest to use marine electronics the industry has ever known, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For the ninth consecutive year, Garmin was named the Manufacturer of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA). Other Garmin marine brands include Navionics® and JL Audio®. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual Newsroom, email our press team, connect with @garminfishhunt or follow our blog.

