Garmin launches LiveScope 2, its clearest live sonar yet

Next-generation LiveScope 2 and LiveScope 2 HD deliver live sonar images with unprecedented clarity, improved range and simplified installation

OLATHE, Kan., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN), the world's largest1 and most innovative marine electronics manufacturer, today announced the LiveScope™ 2 Series, the next evolution of its award-winning live-scanning sonar lineup. Widely considered one of the most influential innovations in modern fishing electronics, LiveScope lets anglers see real-time views of fish, bait and structure around the boat—now with three new transducer models that offer 20% greater resolution, improved noise reduction and expanded sonar coverage over the previous generation.

LiveScope 2 delivers Garmin’s clearest live sonar yet, helping anglers see fish, bait and structure in real time with improved detail, range and simplified installation.

"LiveScope revolutionized the way anglers approach the water by giving them a real-time view of what's happening below the surface. LiveScope 2 builds on that foundation with clearer target separation at both short and long ranges, up to 50% more detail, broader sonar coverage and a streamlined setup that eliminates the need for a black box. Better performance and fewer components give anglers a cleaner setup and more space on the boat, so they can spend less time rigging and more time fishing."

–Susan Lyman, Garmin Vice President of Consumer Sales and Marketing

Improved detail and expanded coverage

In addition to improved image clarity, the LiveScope 2 Series offers Garmin's smoothest LiveScope sonar with integrated image stabilization, reduced noise and better target separation to help anglers see fish and lures more clearly as they move through the sonar beam in real time. Wider sonar angles improve the coverage in all three modes – Forward, Down and Perspective – and fast processing speeds and low latency help anglers see fish react and time their hookset accordingly.

Designed to give anglers flexibility based on how they fish, the series features three new transducers:

LiveScope 2 (LVS44) builds on the proven technology of LiveScope Plus and delivers 20% more resolution and 25% more range—out to 250 feet—for anglers who want to cover more water and find fish farther from the boat.

builds on the proven technology of LiveScope Plus and delivers 20% more resolution and 25% more range—out to 250 feet—for anglers who want to cover more water and find fish farther from the boat. LiveScope 2 HD (LVS42HD) is optimized for castable distances out to 125 feet with Garmin's clearest live sonar ever, offering 50% more detail at closer ranges compared to the previous model.

is optimized for castable distances out to 125 feet with Garmin's clearest live sonar ever, offering 50% more detail at closer ranges compared to the previous model. For hardwater anglers, the LiveScope 2 HD Ice Fishing Transducer delivers the same high-definition sonar with a shorter, flexible cold-water cable and convenient all-in-one power/network cable packaged with the 0-degree shaft mount in the box.

Simplified, all-in-one installation

All LiveScope 2 and LiveScope 2 HD transducers connect directly to a compatible Garmin multi-function display (MFD) and power source, eliminating the need for a black box and simplifying installation. Integrated sensors enhance usability, including the built-in water sensor, which automatically turns off the sonar when the transducer gets lifted out of the water, and the onboard water temperature sensor for accurate readings. LiveScope 2 and LiveScope 2 HD come with a trolling motor barrel mount and adjustable Perspective mode mount so the transducers can be easily adjusted to fit an angler's fishing techniques and preferences on the water, no tools required.

For a fully connected fishing system, the LiveScope 2 Series integrates seamlessly across the Garmin marine ecosystem, with combability for accessories like the Spy™ Pole mount for independent sonar control and the GT360UHD transducer for a combined live and 360-degree view around the boat.

The LiveScope 2 Series is available now with suggested retail prices ranging from of $1,999.99 to $2,199.99. To learn more, visit garmin.com/marine.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for anglers, sailors, mariners and boat enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing the most innovative, highest quality, and easiest to use marine electronics the industry has ever known, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For the 11th consecutive year, Garmin was named the Manufacturer of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA). For more information, visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team, connect with @garminfishhunt on social, or follow the Garmin blog.

1Based on 2025 sales.

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark and LiveScope and Spy are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 27, 2025, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). Copies of such Form 10-K are available at https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/sec/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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SOURCE Garmin International, Inc.