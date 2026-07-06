Revolutionary SmartCharts is expanding its reach, available soon for Canada and Mexico

OLATHE, Kan., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced multiple updates for the Garmin Pilot™ mobile app for Apple® devices, including flight planning enhancements with the redesigned Flights page, SmartCharts expansion to Canada and Mexico, as well as enhancements to the SmartCharts and database product for the Oshkosh FISK Arrival.

Garmin Pilot update introduces new Flights page and other enhancements

"Garmin Pilot continues to evolve with innovative tools that help pilots plan and fly with greater confidence. The redesigned Flights page delivers a more intuitive flight planning experience with integrated routing, weight and balance, and fuel planning tools. The highly requested expansion of SmartCharts brings this simple, dynamic charting solution to more pilots flying in North America. And as thousands of pilots prepare to fly to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, we're pleased to once again support them with the FISK arrival procedure in Garmin Pilot, SmartCharts and our navigation databases now with additional refinements including landing dots depicted on the runways and additional clarity on the SmartCharts procedure with enhanced labeling."

–Carl Wolf, Garmin Vice President Aviation Sales, Marketing, Programs & Support

New Flights page

The previous Trip Planning page on Garmin Pilot has been replaced with the new Flights page, now the central hub for planning and briefing every flight. It brings route planning, weight and balance, fuel planning, briefing and more into one cohesive experience, enabling pilots to manage their entire flight in a single place. Featuring a modern, intuitive user interface (UI), the Flights page streamlines planning and aligns the experience across Garmin Pilot Web and the mobile app for Apple® devices. New quickset cards further simplify weight and balance and fuel planning by allowing users to quickly enter key data. These cards can be expanded to reveal even more detailed information and serve as shortcuts to completing other planning tasks. The Flights page is available now in Garmin Pilot on Apple devices.

SmartCharts expanding to Canada and Mexico

The revolutionary charting solution, SmartCharts, will soon be available to Garmin Pilot Premium users in Canada and Mexico, expanding from the initial availability in the United States and Bahamas. SmartCharts is a dynamic aviation charting solution that provides pilots a simplified and intuitive experience by producing clear and relevant data to depict a chart tailored for their specific flight operation.

In addition to all the previously announced SmartCharts features, pilots in Canada and Mexico will also be able to take advantage of the Continuous Descent Final Approach (CDFA) path shown on the vertical profile view. CDFA allows pilots to descend continuously on a constant path for a non-precision approach, providing a more stable approach and reducing pilot workload. Additionally, cold weather adjustments are available for Canadian and United States airports, allowing pilots to operate to cold temperature restricted airports and see the calculations and cold weather corrections on SmartCharts.

SmartCharts will be available in Canada and Mexico in August of this year. SmartCharts are included with a Garmin Pilot Premium subscription for pilots operating in the United States, Canada or Latin America regions. For pilots who fly across multiple regions, a Worldwide subscription option is also available.

Oshkosh FISK arrival

Garmin Pilot will once again support pilots flying to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026 by incorporating the FISK VFR Arrival in Garmin navigation database and SmartCharts products. New enhancements to the procedure and airport diagram are designed to help pilots brief and fly the arrival with greater confidence.

The FISK VFR Arrival SmartCharts procedure now includes additional labels to help pilots more easily identify waypoints and important details directly on the chart. The Oshkosh airport diagram also includes the colored runway dots and squares used by ATC, making it easier for pilots to brief and fly to the assigned landing point. The Notes section of the arrival chart has also been updated for improved clarity, helping pilots quickly review key information before briefing and flying the arrival.

Pilots should continue to reference the full AirVenture NOTAM for complete arrival and departure information. To make the NOTAM easier to access, the FISK VFR Arrival SmartCharts procedure now links directly to the arrival page in the NOTAM using the flip-flop button within Garmin Pilot.

Additionally, the FISK procedure is available as an Arrival (STAR) in the Garmin navigation database. Beginning July 9 as part of the July database cycle update, users can also load the procedure directly into their avionics, providing lateral guidance along the arrival route so they can couple their autopilot to fly the procedure while maintaining visual awareness for waypoints and traffic. These enhancements are designed to help improve pilot confidence when flying the arrival.

Pilots interested in trying Garmin Pilot for the first time can take advantage of the 15 for 12 and Right Seat Rewards promotions, available at Garmin.com/AviationPromotions. Additionally, a new discount for existing Garmin Pilot users attending AirVenture 2026 can also receive a 10% discount code for their next renewal by visiting the Garmin Pilot team in the Garmin exhibit. For additional information, visit Garmin.com/GarminPilot.

Garmin products and services have revolutionized flight and become essential to the lives of pilots and aircraft owners and operators around the world. A leading provider of solutions to general aviation, business aviation, rotorcraft, advanced air mobility, government and defense, and commercial air carrier customers, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate. Recipient of the prestigious Robert J. Collier Trophy for Garmin Autoland, Garmin developed the world's first certified autonomous system that activates during an emergency to control and land an aircraft without human intervention. Visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team, connect with @garminaviation on social, or follow our blog.

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark and Garmin Pilot is a trademark of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 27, 2025, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). Copies of such Form 10-K are available at https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/sec/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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SOURCE Garmin International, Inc.