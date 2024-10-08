Garmin named Most Innovative Marine Company for second consecutive year

Annual awards program by Soundings Trade Only recognizes companies shaping the future of the marine industry

OLATHE, Kan., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) is proud to announce it has been named the Most Innovative Marine Company for the second consecutive year by Soundings Trade Only, a leading trade publication for the recreational boating industry. This prestigious awards program recognizes forward-thinking companies that are transforming the marine industry through advancements in technology, innovative products and processes, workforce initiatives and more. The awards were announced at the International BoatBuilders' Exhibition and Conference (IBEX) tradeshow held Oct. 1-3.

Garmin was named the Most Innovative Marine Company for the second consecutive year by Soundings Trade Only at the 2024 International BoatBuilders' Exhibition and Conference (IBEX) tradeshow.

"On behalf of all of us at Garmin, we would like to thank Soundings Trade Only for this tremendous honor. Innovation isn't just a buzzword at Garmin; it's woven into the fabric of our company. This recognition reflects our team's commitment to providing our customers continuous value through new ideas, game-changing technologies and forward-thinking solutions. I am incredibly proud of our team, and we look forward to continuing to lead the way."

–Jarrod Seymour, Garmin Vice President and Marine Segment Leader

The awards program evaluates companies in key categories of innovation—altruism/social awareness, development & technology, workforce culture, manufacturing process/supply chains, start-up mentality and sustainability. Applications were evaluated by Soundings Trade Only and AIM Media Group editors, writers and publishers, along with chosen industry experts. The panel of judges commended Garmin's commitment to purpose-driven, people, process and product innovations. This is Garmin's seventh consecutive year to be named one of the Top 5 companies.

"It is a pleasure to award Garmin the top spot in our Most Innovative Marine Companies awards for the second consecutive year. Whether it's creating innovative new products, culturing a vibrant workplace for its employees or donating time and effort to charitable causes, Garmin deserves this very important recognition." –Gary Reich, Soundings Trade Only Editor-in-Chief

To read more about the Most Innovative Marine Company awards program, visit tradeonlytoday.com, and to learn more about Garmin's award-winning suite of marine electronics, visit garmin.com/marine.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for anglers, sailors, mariners and boat enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing the most innovative, highest quality, and easiest to use marine electronics the industry has ever known, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For the tenth consecutive year, Garmin was named the Manufacturer of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA). Other Garmin marine brands include Navionics® and JL Audio®. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual Newsroom, email our press team, connect with @garminmarine on social media, or follow our blog.

