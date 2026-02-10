The office and hangar complex will support the company's growing aviation business

OLATHE, Kan., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) is pleased to announce that it has acquired a hangar and office complex at the Mesa Gateway airport in Mesa, Arizona (KIWA). This new facility space will expand the company's capacity for its aircraft certification and flight test organizations.

Garmin opens aviation facility at Mesa Gateway Airport

"We are excited to add another aviation facility to our business. The capabilities this location will provide are instrumental in extending aircraft airworthiness approvals and market coverage for our product lines. This expansion represents Garmin's continued investment in infrastructure that supports growth and innovation in our aviation business segment."

–Phil Straub, Garmin Executive Vice President Managing Director Aviation

The facility consists of two adjacent hangars of approximately 75,000 total square feet which includes office space that can accommodate approximately 75 associates. The Mesa Gateway Airport has three parallel runways, two of which are over 10,000 feet in length. This overall infrastructure, along with generally clear weather throughout the year, provides an ideal flight operations setting. This new Mesa location joins Garmin's two existing flight operations centers in New Century, Kansas and Salem, Oregon. Additionally, Mesa Gateway is home to numerous aviation companies, including customer support/service centers of three major aircraft manufacturers – further underscoring the value of the community and location.

The Phoenix area has served as a Garmin engineering hub for over 25 years, initially with a facility in Tempe, and later moving to a larger facility in Chandler. More recently, Garmin further expanded its footprint to Scottsdale after acquiring AeroData in 2019. The proximity of these locations provides support and infrastructure as Garmin continues to grow. The additional facility and expanded operations will allow Garmin to hire experienced associates for the engineering, aircraft airworthiness approvals and flight test teams in Mesa.

Garmin products and services have revolutionized flight and become essential to the lives of pilots and aircraft owners and operators around the world. A leading provider of solutions to general aviation, business aviation, rotorcraft, advanced air mobility, government and defense, and commercial air carrier customers, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate. Recipient of the prestigious Robert J. Collier Trophy for Garmin Autoland, Garmin developed the world's first certified autonomous system that activates during an emergency to control and land an aircraft without human intervention. Visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team, connect with @garminaviation on social, or follow our blog.

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

