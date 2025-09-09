Garmin Rally 110 and 210 power meters for cyclists are rechargeable and easy to transfer

New pedal-based power meters boast even more versatility, responsiveness and all-new design

OLATHE, Kan., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced the Rally™ 110 and 210 power meters – its newest pedal-based power meters designed to give cyclists accurate power data and performance tracking, no matter the terrain. The single- and dual-sensing power meters can be easily swapped between road and off-road pedal bodies and from bike to bike, while the new Pedal IQ™ smart calibration alerts riders when the pedals should be recalibrated1. With a rechargeable battery that offers up to 90 hours of ride time and quick-charging capabilities, cyclists can spend more time riding and less time charging. Meanwhile, Travel Mode conserves battery life by putting the pedals to sleep during transport.

Garmin's newest pedal-based power meters provide cyclists with accurate power data and performance tracking.

"From paved paths to gravel roads to mountain trails, cyclists everywhere are training hard, and they need accurate data to help them reach their goals. The next-gen Rally 110 and 210 power meters offer that accurate and reliable data Garmin is known for, along with unbeatable versatility, durability, battery life and more advanced features than ever before."

–Susan Lyman, Garmin Vice President of Consumer Sales and Marketing

Top features cyclists will love

Easy to transfer: Quickly swap the removable power sensors between road and off-road pedal bodies and between bikes with common tools.

Quickly swap the removable power sensors between road and off-road pedal bodies and between bikes with common tools. Rechargeable battery: No need to replace physical batteries – the pedals are rechargeable and give cyclists up to 90 hours of ride time between charges. And after a quick 15-minute charge, cyclists can gain up to 12 hours of ride time.

No need to replace physical batteries – the pedals are rechargeable and give cyclists up to 90 hours of ride time between charges. And after a quick 15-minute charge, cyclists can gain up to 12 hours of ride time. Responsive and accurate: A completely redesigned sensing spindle makes the pedals even more responsive, capturing data within 1% accuracy. The power meters are also compatible with oval chain rings to measure data accurately on every ride.

A completely redesigned sensing spindle makes the pedals even more responsive, capturing data within 1% accuracy. The power meters are also compatible with oval chain rings to measure data accurately on every ride. Updated design: The RS and RK road pedal bodies have an all-new, carbon polymer design, while the XC off-road pedals have an all-metal build for increased durability plus a lower stack height to allow riders more clearance from rocks and roots.

The RS and RK road pedal bodies have an all-new, carbon polymer design, while the XC off-road pedals have an all-metal build for increased durability plus a lower stack height to allow riders more clearance from rocks and roots. Travel mode: Put the power meters to sleep and conserve battery during transport.

Put the power meters to sleep and conserve battery during transport. Pedal IQ Smart Calibration: Riders will be notified when it's time to recalibrate the pedals based on several factors, like temperature changes, time since the last calibration and whether the pedals have been swapped to a different bike.

Riders will be notified when it's time to recalibrate the pedals based on several factors, like temperature changes, time since the last calibration and whether the pedals have been swapped to a different bike. Force data: Get greater insights into ride performance and the relationship between power and cadence when paired with a compatible Garmin cycling computer or smartwatch.

Unlock even more insights

While Rally 110 power meters measure data like power and cadence, riders can also upgrade to the Rally 210 dual-sensing system anytime to access advanced cycling dynamics, including left versus right balance, seated versus standing time and more.

Both the Rally 110 and 210 power meter pedals offer compatibility for SHIMANO SPD, SHIMANO SPD-SL and LOOK KEO cleats. Rally 210 power meters can also be purchased as a bundle for road and off-road with the choice of dual-sensing RS or RK road power meters and a set of XC off-road pedal bodies. Additional RS, RK or XC pedal bodies can be purchased separately.

Available now, the Rally 110 single-sensing pedals start at $749.99, while the Rally 210 dual-sensing pedals start at $1,199.99. To learn more, visit garmin.com.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for runners, cyclists, swimmers and athletes of all levels and abilities. Committed to developing technology that helps people stay active and elevate performance, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team, connect with @garmincycling on social, or follow our blog.

1 When paired with a compatible Garmin cycling computer or smartwatch

