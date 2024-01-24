Garmin ranked No. 1 for 20 consecutive years in Professional Pilot's Avionics Product Support Survey

More than 400 aircraft operators rate the quality of product support provided by avionics manufacturers, keeping Garmin at the top for two decades

OLATHE, Kan., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced it is ranked No. 1 for the 20th consecutive year in Professional Pilot's 2024 Avionics Manufacturers Product Support Survey. Garmin received top rankings in every category of the survey, including product reliability, speed in AOG service, cost of parts, manuals or CDs, technical representatives and support from manufacturers.

"Achieving 20 consecutive years as the top-ranked avionics manufacturer for product support is an incredible honor, and it's a testament to the dedication of the entire Garmin team. Our commitment to providing top quality products and support to our customers is ingrained in everything we do, and we are truly grateful that our customers recognize this ongoing effort to improve their experience. I want to congratulate our entire team on this milestone achievement." –Phil Straub, Garmin Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Aviation

The annual Avionics Manufacturers Product Support Survey is based exclusively on direct responses from qualified Professional Pilot readers and aircraft operators. Over 500 line evaluations were used in the survey results, rating avionics manufacturers on a scale of 1-10. Garmin received an overall score of 8.55 with the highest score being 9.27 in the product reliability category.

Garmin's Avionics Product Support team is consistently looking to improve and made significant improvements in the past year to advance the support provided to aircraft owners and operators. The team relocated to new offices within the Garmin U.S. headquarters as part of a multimillion-dollar expansion that includes engineering labs, training facilities and dedicated meeting spaces. An all-new Garmin Aviation Dealer Academy provides avionics training opportunities, and Garmin's dealer support teams have been reorganized to provide regionally based technical support resulting in improved response times and enhanced relationships with dealers and installation technicians.

Expanding Garmin's online forum allows authorized aviation dealers to share tips and benefit from the collective experience of the global Garmin dealer network. For consumers, the live chat capability expanded to include the flyGarmin.com website and the depth and breadth of FAQ content is continually increasing in the Garmin Aviation Support Center website to allow for more self-serve support for customers.

This honor is the second product support recognition Garmin has received recently, following Aviation International News' Product Support Survey announced in September 2023 where Garmin also earned the top spot for the 20th consecutive year.

To read Professional Pilot's 2024 full survey report, click here. To contact Garmin's award-winning product support team or to access its library of eLearning materials, visit fly.garmin.com/support.

Garmin products and services have revolutionized flight and become essential to the lives of pilots and aircraft owners and operators around the world. A leading provider of solutions to general aviation, business aviation, rotorcraft, advanced air mobility, government and defense, and commercial air carrier customers, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate. Recipient of the prestigious Robert J. Collier Trophy for Garmin Autoland, Garmin developed the world's first certified autonomous system that activates during an emergency to control and land an aircraft without human intervention. Visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team, connect with @garminaviation on social, or follow our blog.

