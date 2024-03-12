Garmin receives 2024 IBBI Supplier of the Year Award

Boat builder group honors Garmin marine for outstanding service and support

OLATHE, Kan., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN), the world's most innovative and recognized marine electronics manufacturer, today announced that it received the prestigious Supplier of the Year honor from the Independent Boat Builders, Inc. (IBBI). The marine industry's largest purchasing cooperative, IBBI is comprised of a 15-owner network of leading boat brands that collectively build more than 25% of all boats sold in the U.S. The IBBI Supplier of the Year award recognizes one company's outstanding service, support and dedication to its owner network.

"On behalf of our entire team, we would like to thank the IBBI boat builder owners for their strong collaboration and recognition of our continued commitment to serve them and our mutual customers with best-in-class products and support. It's an honor to be named Supplier of the Year, and we look forward to continuing to serve IBBI members well into the future."

–Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales

"Garmin is one of the most innovative companies we work with. They continue to introduce new products that make it easier to offer the boats that customers desire, and because of that innovation, coupled with their outstanding service, we are proud to recognize them as 2024 Supplier of the Year."

–Tom Broy, IBBI President

For the last decade, IBBI members have benefitted from Garmin's extensive marine electronics portfolio that includes some of the industry's most sophisticated chartplotters and touchscreen multifunction displays, sonar technology, audio entertainment solutions, high-definition radar, autopilots, mapping and other products and service that are known for innovation, reliability and ease-of-use.

The 2024 IBBI Supplier Awards were presented March 5 at its annual Supplier Conference in Orlando, Fla. This is Garmin's third Supplier of the Year distinction from IBBI, which previously recognized the company with its highest honor in 2019 and 2020.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for anglers, sailors, mariners and boat enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing the most innovative, highest quality, and easiest to use marine electronics the industry has ever known, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For the ninth consecutive year, Garmin was named the Manufacturer of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA). Other Garmin marine brands include Navionics® and JL Audio®. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual Newsroom, email our press team, connect with @garminmarine or follow our blog.

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, Navionics and JL Audio are registered trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 30, 2023, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/earnings/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

