Honor marks 18th top aerospace supplier award Embraer has presented to Garmin

OLATHE, Kan., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced it received a Best Supplier of the Year Award for the 11th consecutive year from Embraer during the annual Embraer Suppliers Conference (ESC), held April 14–15 in São José dos Campos, Brazil. Embraer recognized Garmin in the Electrical and Electronic Systems category, reinforcing Garmin's long-standing commitment to quality, innovation and customer support for its G3000® Prodigy Touch flight deck systems in the Phenom 100EV and Phenom 300E.

Garmin receives Best Supplier of the Year Award for 11th straight year from Embraer

"We are honored to once again be recognized by Embraer as Best Supplier of the Year. Earning this award for the 11th consecutive year is a testament to the dedication and expertise of the entire Garmin team, and to our shared commitment with Embraer to deliver innovative, reliable avionics solutions backed by industry‑leading support."

–Carl Wolf, Garmin Vice President Aviation Sales, Marketing, Programs & Support

The Embraer Best Suppliers Award recognizes an elite group of suppliers for outstanding performance, continuous improvement and contributions to customer satisfaction across Embraer's global commercial aviation, business aviation and defense markets. Garmin's recognition in the Electrical and Electronic Systems category validates Garmin's achievement in designing and manufacturing state-of-the-art flight deck systems while remaining responsive to market needs and preferences.

Over the past 16 years, Embraer has presented Garmin with 18 top honors across various categories including Best of the Best; Electrical & Electronic Systems; Technical Support to Operators; Electro-Mechanical Systems; Material Support to Operator; and Services & Support.

Garmin products and services have revolutionized flight and become essential to the lives of pilots and aircraft owners and operators around the world. A leading provider of solutions to general aviation, business aviation, rotorcraft, advanced air mobility, government and defense, and commercial air carrier customers, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate. Recipient of the prestigious Robert J. Collier Trophy for Garmin Autoland, Garmin developed the world's first certified autonomous system that activates during an emergency to control and land an aircraft without human intervention. Visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team, connect with @garminaviation on social, or follow our blog.

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin and G3000 are registered trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 27, 2025, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). Copies of such Form 10-K are available at https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/sec/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media Contact:

Mikayla Rudolph

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SOURCE Garmin International, Inc.