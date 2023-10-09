Garmin recognized as the 2023 Most Innovative Marine Company

Leading trade publication honors companies shaping the future of the marine industry

OLATHE, Kan., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN), the world's most innovative and recognized marine electronics manufacturer, is proud to announce it has been named the Most Innovative Marine Company for 2023 by Soundings Trade Only, a leading trade publication for the recreational boating industry. The annual awards program recognizes forward-thinking companies that are transforming the marine industry through new products, technologies, sustainability, manufacturing processes, corporate responsibility and more. The awards were announced at the International BoatBuilders' Exhibition and Conference (IBEX) tradeshow held Oct. 3-5, 2023.

The coveted annual awards program evaluates companies in key categories of innovation, including altruism/social awareness, development & technology, workforce culture, manufacturing process/supply chains, start-up mentality and sustainability. Judges noted Garmin's dedication to creating products that enhance the lives of its customers, along with its corporate citizenship as key differentiators.

"It's a true honor to be recognized as the most innovative company in our industry. Innovation is a cornerstone at Garmin; it's the driving force that propels us forward and creates value for our customers. From product development to marketing, workforce initiatives, manufacturing processes and beyond, innovation is the heart and soul of our company. I want to congratulate our entire team on this deserving honor that recognizes their dedication and hard work each and every day."

–Jarrod Seymour, Garmin Vice President and Marine Segment Leader

Applications were evaluated by a team of Soundings Trade Only and AIM Media Group editors, writers and publishers, along with chosen industry experts, and ten organizations ranging from large global companies to small startups were recognized this year among a field of 28 entrants. This is Garmin's sixth consecutive year to be named to this prestigious list.

"We'd like to congratulate Garmin and all the award winners for the great strides they took to move the innovation needle forward during the last year. Innovation is what pushes us forward and makes the boating experience safer, more enjoyable and easier for end customers, which is good for the entire industry." –Gary Reich, Soundings Trade Only Editor-in-Chief

To read more about the Most Innovative Marine Company awards program, visit tradeonlytoday.com, and to learn more about Garmin's award-winning suite of marine electronics, visit garmin.com/marine.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for anglers, sailors, mariners and boat enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing the most innovative, highest quality, and easiest to use marine electronics the industry has ever known, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For the ninth consecutive year, Garmin was named the Manufacturer of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA). Other Garmin marine brands include Navionics® and JL Audio®. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual Newsroom, email our press team, connect with @garminmarine on social media, or follow our blog.

