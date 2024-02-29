Garmin releases annual inReach SOS Report

Report offers key insights and information into SOS trends from around the world

OLATHE, Kan., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today released its 2023 inReach® SOS Report, highlighting trends involving SOS incidents reported to Garmin Response℠ during the past calendar year. As a global leader in two-way satellite communication, Garmin inReach technology is available on a wide variety of devices and can help individuals stay in touch globally with two-way text messaging, location tracking and critical SOS emergency response services1.

Here are some key takeaways from the 2023 report:

As a global leader in two-way satellite communication, Garmin inReach technology is available on a wide variety of devices and can help individuals stay in touch globally with two-way text messaging, location tracking and critical SOS emergency response services. SOS-triggered responses varied from local emergency services on major interstate highways to highly technical helicopter rescues. They came from locations on six continents, including nearly 100 countries, and in three oceans.

Individuals activated an SOS the most during hiking/backpacking activities, followed by driving and motorcycle incidents.

Driving-related SOS incidents rose, emphasizing the importance of having an inReach on hand for situations when cell phone coverage is lacking. This is another benefit over relying solely on cell and basic 911 capabilities.

Many SOS incidents were for the actual inReach user; however, over one-half were for a user's party member or a third-party individual.

With their inReach devices, as supported by the professionally trained Garmin Response staff, inReach users were able to self-rescue nearly 10% of the time.

Click here to read the entire 2023 report.

How inReach SOS works with Garmin Response

Thanks to a dedicated SOS button and 100% global Iridium® satellite network coverage, Garmin inReach users can quickly send an SOS message should an emergency occur. Once an SOS message is sent, even if the user takes no other action, the device sends a distress message to Garmin Response, a 24/7 staffed professional emergency response coordination center. Garmin Response will communicate with the individual user, their listed emergency contacts, search and rescue organizations and other available local resources. They provide updates to users and emergency contacts on the response effort, including confirmation when help is on the way, and remain available as the incident is being resolved.

What our customers are saying about inReach

"Witnessing a traumatic accident is stressful enough even when you have an inReach (Garmin Response) to immediately contact search and rescue and coordinate a rescue. I cannot imagine how stressful it would have been to have to leave somebody severely injured and hike or ski out for hours, try to find cell reception and then try to communicate the location and potentially go back in hours later not knowing what had transpired in the meantime. The more inReach devices that are in the backcountry, the safer I believe it will be for everyone." –Parker Clark, inReach user who triggered SOS alerts that led to the rescue of two skiers

"We have carried the inReach device for years and have used it to communicate, and I have used the tracking function to let people know where I am when I fly or snowmobile. This is the first time we have needed it in an emergency, and it did its job! The Garmin Response staff was exemplary, keeping in touch and passing along information as soon as it became available. My daughter is at home now and recovering. Without inReach, she would have had to lie on the wet riverbank for many hours while I tried to walk and swim my way to get help. We will keep the inReach device with us whenever we are outdoors, and I very highly recommend it to everyone else." –Shane Horton, inReach user involved in a boating accident

Find your Garmin inReach

Garmin offers a selection of inReach devices that vary in weight, display size and features, all with two-way communication and SOS capabilities.

The inReach Messenger is an easy-interface device that provides a simple, communications-focused inReach experience, handy for anyone who might find themselves without cell service.

When the size and weight of the gear matters most, the easy-to-carry inReach Mini 2 is a great option with its lightweight and compact design.

Dedicated explorers, mountaineers, and hunters may prefer the rugged GPSMAP ® 67i GPS handheld and satellite communicator, which offers TopoActive mapping and inReach technology for backcountry activities.

67i GPS handheld and satellite communicator, which offers TopoActive mapping and inReach technology for backcountry activities. Road warriors may prefer the Montana ® 700 Series, which includes a full-touchscreen display, allowing users to quickly and easily type messages, plus a variety of mounting options for ATVs, motorcycles, bikes and more.

700 Series, which includes a full-touchscreen display, allowing users to quickly and easily type messages, plus a variety of mounting options for ATVs, motorcycles, bikes and more. For overlanding enthusiasts, the Tread ® XL Series is built for every part of the journey and has the mapping they need to stay on track and communication technology to stay in touch.

XL Series is built for every part of the journey and has the mapping they need to stay on track and communication technology to stay in touch. On the water, Garmin offers the inReach Mini 2 Marine Bundle, which includes a powered mount for the boat's helm for easy access when needed. Mariners also utilize the GPSMAP 86sci, which comes with preloaded BlueChart ® g3 coastal charts in a water-resistant, floating design.

g3 coastal charts in a water-resistant, floating design. Aviators can send and receive messages conveniently through their Garmin Pilot™ smart device app right from the cockpit. Garmin Pilot leverages the inReach Mini 2's GPS positioning to drive a georeferenced aircraft position symbol on a tablet's moving map display.

Learn more about all of Garmin's inReach-capable devices here.

An active satellite subscription is required for live tracking, messaging, weather forecasts and interactive SOS capabilities. A variety of affordable plans are available. Individuals with a supported device and an active subscription can purchase search and rescue (SAR) insurance plans through Garmin which offer financial reimbursement for qualified search and rescue related expenses2.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for adventurers, athletes, off-road explorers, road warriors and outdoor enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing products that enhance experiences, enrich lives and help provide peace of mind, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team, connect with @garminoutdoor on social, or follow our blog.

