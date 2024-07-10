Garmin releases report highlighting cycling trends from around the world

Data from Garmin users worldwide shows a rise in cycling activities—both inside and outdoors

OLATHE, Kan., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) released a report today highlighting how cyclists around the world are logging miles and the positive health benefits they're seeing as a result. Whether riding inside or outdoors, data from the Garmin Connect community shows that cycling activities are on the rise—and they don't appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

Here are some key takeaways from the past year:

Cycling activities increased 7% while indoor cycling activities rose 12%.

Women cyclists took the top spot as the fastest-growing cycling demographic in the Garmin community with a 9% increase in cycling activities.

Garmin users who ride at least 70 miles per week average normalized power of more than 180 watts.

Cyclists in the United Arab Emirates log the fastest rides, averaging 16 miles per hour.

Professional athlete approved

Garmin sponsors some of the world's top athletes, including professional cyclists and cycling teams. Here's what some of them have to say about how Garmin's latest cycling products help them crush the competition:

"As a professional off-road cyclist, 90% of my training is done on the bike and is power-based training. I use the Garmin Rally™ XC200 pedals for my power meter. I tested a lot of power meter options a few years ago and found that the Rally pedals are the most consistent to themselves and also seem to be the most accurate when compared with a calibrated smart trainer. Training or racing in general would really not be possible for me without my Edge® 1040 Solar. In so many ways this computer is like my training partner. A lot of off-road racing now requires self-navigation, so the map screen and ability to load a course with turn-by-turn directions are crucial for my success. Lastly, the Varia™ radar tail light is a game-changing training tool whenever I am on roads that are shared with cars. It's extremely helpful during efforts to help me stay aware of my surroundings. I often pull over as far to the right as possible when I see a car passing on the screen." –Hannah Shell, professional off-road cyclist and Garmin-sponsored athlete

"I love riding outdoors and on a range of different bikes – the road bike, TT bike, gravel bike; I even get the mountain bike out once in a while. A couple of things are stable across all those bikes though. My Edge 1040 Solar head unit and my Varia radar. In the summer I love the long days on the road bike or the gravel bike and the solar panel on the Edge 1040 Solar makes sure I have plenty of energy to keep going as long as I want. In the winter, however, it can be challenging at times up in Scandinavia as the winters can be dark and cold. In those times, the Varia radar makes an even bigger impact on my ability to get my rides done while bringing awareness to my surroundings. It makes me aware of the cars around me, and the light helps make them aware of me." –Kasper Asgreen, Soudal Quick Step cyclist and Garmin-sponsored athlete

"I call the Garmin system the computer of my sporting life. I see the Edge 840 Solar and Forerunner® 955 Solar as tools that I need for my 'work' as a top athlete. The Edge is where all my training sessions are going through and are fully tracked. In combination with the Forerunner, other physical data such as the number of hours I sleep, is also monitored. That gives me enormous added value to properly monitor my work as a top athlete." –Mischa Bredewold, Team SD Worx-Protime cyclist and Garmin-sponsored athlete

Get ready for your next ride

Whether enjoying a casual cruise around town or preparing for that next big race, Garmin cycling products are ready for any ride.

Check out our website to learn more about Garmin's suite of cycling products.

