Garmin reveals 2023 Women's Health Research Initiative grant recipients

Garmin Health collaboration with Labfront awards researchers from five countries with funding and Garmin smartwatches

OLATHE, Kan., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin Health, the healthcare-focused arm of Garmin (NYSE: GRMN), today announced the winners of the 2023 Women's Health Research Initiative powered by Labfront. The program recognizes and supports researchers who are working to advance women's health with wearable-enabled studies relating to a range of female issues such as menstruation, menopause, pregnancy, breastfeeding, and post-partum depression.

"We are thrilled to award research grants to a diverse group of individuals who are supporting an underserved area of healthcare research. Garmin is committed to raising awareness about women's health concerns, promoting healthy lifestyles and empowering women to take charge of their well-being. Additionally, Garmin is uniquely positioned with the support of its wearable products to support women in their health and wellness journeys." — Dr. Leon Brudy, Garmin Health business development manager

Read more about why Garmin values the importance of women's health research

The five grant winners and their projects are as follows:

Renato Vilella —Physiotherapy Department, University Center of Lavras, Brazil

—Physiotherapy Department, University Center of Lavras, Project Name: Assessment of cardiac variation in the premenstrual period and association with primary dysmenorrhea Barbara de Barros Gonze —Kinesiology Department, University of Toronto , Canada

—Kinesiology Department, , Canada Project Name: Multiple risk Factor Intervention Trial (Ms. FIT) Sharon Almougy —The Paul Baerwald School of Social Work and Social Welfare, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Israel

—The Paul Baerwald School of Social Work and Social Welfare, The Project Name: The connection between mothers, who have experienced child maltreatment in their past, and their self-perception, bodily and emotional reactions during breastfeeding Katherine Christison — School of Integrative Physiology and Athletic Training, University of Montana , U.S.

— School of Integrative Physiology and Athletic Training, , U.S. Project Name: The vascular and inflammatory response to exercise in post-menopausal women with and without a history of breast cancer Normand Richard —School of Human Kinetics/Biomedical Physiology and Kinesiology, Trinity Western University / Simon Fraser University , Canada

Project Name: Does exercise training soon after pregnancy provide an advantage to competitive sportswomen?

Grant winners will receive five Garmin vívosmart® 5 smart wearables and full access to the Labfront global data analytics platform throughout their projects. In addition to monitoring heart rate1, sleep quality, energy and stress levels and more, the vívosmart 5 can track users' menstrual cycles and pregnancies through the Garmin Connect™ app. The collaboration aims to provide researchers with best-in-class tools to support innovative research studies that seek to improve global healthcare outcomes for women utilizing the Labfront platform built on the Garmin Health API and the Garmin Health Companion SDK.

"We are delighted to work with Garmin to promote women's health research, address the historical disparity in funding and enable the future of research. Garmin's ecosystem provides research-quality devices perfectly suited for the new remote-focused research workflow. We are excited to see what new discoveries are made possible through Labfront's collaboration with Garmin." –Chris Peng, Labfront Co-founder & CEO

With Garmin Health's connected ecosystem, Garmin wearables provide unique solutions for research projects. With access to high-resolution raw data, Garmin Health makes biosensor data easily accessible to enable researchers to use independent device control, which removes any possible biases and helps advance health research fields in a sustainable manner. Learn more about our research studies here.

