Garmin selected as exclusive marine electronics and audio supplier to IBBI through 2029

Long-term agreement includes Garmin, JL Audio, Fusion and Clarion Marine products

OLATHE, Kan., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN), the world's most innovative and recognized marine electronics manufacturer, today announced it was selected as the exclusive marine electronics and audio supplier for Independent Boat Builders, Inc. (IBBI), the industry's largest purchasing cooperative. Beginning model year 2025, this agreement gives IBBI member-owners direct access to Garmin's full line of marine electronics and audio solutions, including JL Audio®, Fusion® and Clarion Marine, through 2029. Comprised of a 15-owner network of leading boat brands, IBBI members collectively build more than 25% of all boats sold in the U.S.

"We are so pleased to extend and strengthen our long-standing relationship with these boat builders to include both electronics and audio exclusively from Garmin. From chartplotters and navigation with leading Garmin Navionics+™ mapping to trolling motors, stereos, speakers and more, Garmin offers a robust product portfolio known for quality and innovation—backed by award-winning support—that will continue to benefit our mutual customers now and into the future."

–Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales

IBBI member-owners have chosen Garmin for over a decade. Prior to becoming its exclusive marine electronics supplier in 2018, Garmin had been a supplier of choice for IBBI since 2014. In 2019, audio was added when Fusion was named IBBI's marine stereo and entertainment supplier of choice. Garmin was also the recipient of IBBI's prestigious Supplier of the Year award in 2018, 2019 and 2024, a direct result of its dedication to IBBI boat builders and the group's collective customers.

"Garmin continues to set the standard when it comes to product innovation and customer service, and we are proud to continue doing business with such a trusted and recognized manufacturer. From product quality to support, the members of IBBI continue to be impressed with Garmin and the great benefits they provide to the end customer so extending our agreement was an easy decision."

–Tom Broy, IBBI President

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for anglers, sailors, mariners and boat enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing the most innovative, highest quality, and easiest to use marine electronics the industry has ever known, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For the ninth consecutive year, Garmin was named the Manufacturer of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA). Other Garmin marine brands include Navionics® and JL Audio. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual Newsroom, email our press team, connect with @garminmarine or follow our blog.

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, JL Audio, Fusion and Navionics are registered trademarks and Garmin Navionics+ is a trademark of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 30, 2023, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/earnings/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

