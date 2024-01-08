Garmin to provide motorcycle infotainment solutions to Yamaha Motor

Automotive OEM connected technology and navigation systems will power next-gen motorcycles and smart scooters

OLATHE, Kan., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced it will provide state-of-the-art infotainment systems to select Yamaha motorcycles and smart scooters. Featuring Bluetooth® connectivity, media integration and enhanced navigation functionality, the Garmin Automotive OEM solutions will support Yamaha Motor's Connected Vision program that seeks to attain 100% vehicle connectivity.

"The addition of Garmin infotainment solutions to Yamaha Motor's product lineup is a testament to our growing capability and exceptional product quality in the auto OEM environment. We are honored by the confidence Yamaha Motor has entrusted in Garmin, and we look forward to continuing to deliver high-quality motorcycle and scooter solutions for many years to come." –Matt Munn, Managing Director of Garmin Automotive OEM

Garmin's auto OEM partnership with Yamaha Motor began in 2022 with the integration of infotainment system into the TMAX motorcycle; subsequent integrations have included the XMAX scooter and NIKEN GT in 2022 and the Tracer 9 GT+ motorcycle in 2023.

Yamaha Motor is a world-leading enterprise manufacturing land-mobility such as motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, and electrically power assisted bicycles, marine products such as boats and outboard motors, robotics products such as surface mounters and drones, as well as engagement in the finance business. The company's diverse businesses and wide variety of products are built around its proprietary technologies focused on powertrain, chassis and hull, electronic control, and manufacturing technologies. Yamaha Motor operates global development, production and sales networks through 140 subsidiaries and equity-method affiliates in 30 countries and regions, working to realize our Corporate Mission of being a "Kando* Creating Company. About 90% of consolidated net sales are generated in more than 180 countries and regions outside of Japan.

Garmin Automotive OEM utilizes the company's long-standing experience in user interface and hardware design from its automotive, avionics and marine segments to develop comprehensive infotainment and domain controller solutions. The company's diverse manufacturing capabilities support a broad range of in-vehicle electronic strategies for the automotive industry including intelligent video driving recorders and computing modules, as well as advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) functionality. With dedicated offices throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia, Garmin Automotive OEM provides a variety of hardware and software solutions to leading automobile manufacturers such as BMW Group, Daimler, Ford, Honda, Mercedes Benz, Nissan, Toyota, Geely, Kawasaki and Yamaha Motor. For more information, email our media team, connect with us on LinkedIn, or visit us online at garmin.com/aoem.

About Garmin International Inc.: Garmin International Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark.

