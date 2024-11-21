Garmin Unified Cabin automotive OEM solution named 2025 CES Innovation Award Honoree

Next-generation domain controller offers full-cabin electronics from a single Garmin control module

OLATHE, Kan., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced that its Unified Cabin™ domain controller solution has been recognized as a Consumer Electronics Show (CES®) 2025 Innovation Award Honoree in the in-vehicle entertainment category. First revealed at CES 2023, Garmin Unified Cabin is a scalable portfolio of automotive OEM technologies and design innovations that allow automakers to provide a personalized infotainment experience. With immersive theming and AI-driven customization, Unified Cabin remembers each passenger's preferences and picks up movies and videos where they left off while intuitively adjusting audio levels and seat settings. Fully integrated into Garmin's domain controller with a single control module, Unified Cabin is built on the Android Automotive Operating System to support centralized control of the vehicle's systems.

"We are honored the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) has recognized the innovation embedded in Garmin Unified Cabin. This scalable solution has resonated strongly with automakers and offers users a seamlessly integrated, exciting and easy-to-use in-vehicle experience. We have added a number of unique capabilities, and we look forward to sharing Unified Cabin 2025 with the global automotive community at CES." —Matt Munn, Managing Director Garmin Automotive OEM

Garmin will unveil its latest enhancements to its Unified Cabin solution at CES 2025, including innovative new theming and customization options, generative AI integrations and more. Garmin automotive OEM solutions will be on display at CES Jan. 7-9 in the LVCC West Hall, Booth 3540. To schedule a media demonstration, email [email protected].

Garmin Automotive OEM utilizes the company's long-standing experience in user interface and hardware design from its automotive, avionics and marine segments to develop comprehensive infotainment and domain controller solutions. The company's diverse manufacturing capabilities support a broad range of in-vehicle electronic strategies for the automotive industry including intelligent video driving recorders and computing modules, as well as advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) functionality. With dedicated offices and production facilities throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia, Garmin Automotive OEM provides a variety of hardware and software solutions to leading automobile manufacturers such as BMW Group, Ford, Honda, Mercedes Benz, Nissan, Toyota, Geely, Kawasaki and Yamaha Motor. For more information, email our media team, connect with us on LinkedIn, or visit us online at garmin.com/aoem

