Garmin unveils new Fusion Apollo Marine Speakers and Subwoofers, the perfect combination of style and substance

OLATHE, Kan., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN), the world's most innovative and recognized marine electronics manufacturer, today announced the new Fusion Apollo™ Marine Speakers and Subwoofers that merge crystal-clear, premium sound quality with enhanced visual features. For a superior onboard entertainment experience, the Apollo speakers and subwoofers boast dual-hue LED lighting rings and easily interchangeable grilles to match any boat's design.

"We're excited to expand our award-winning Apollo series with new speakers and subwoofers that allow boaters to hear their music louder and clearer than ever before. Blending style and substance, the Apollo series has been redesigned to offer an exceptional audio experience with an attractive new look and feel that's easy to customize and install."

–Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales

Audio excellence

The Apollo speakers and subwoofers are engineered to produce premium and engaging audio at higher volumes, thanks to an updated motor design and a new composite material. The coaxial speakers deliver high-fidelity sound throughout the audio curve, while the subwoofers bring crystal-clear premium bass to boaters who want to feel their music.

For superior performance, users can easily integrate their Apollo speakers and subwoofers with Fusion stereos and amplifiers (sold separately) to experience the maximum listening volume with minimal distortion. Fusion products are designed to work together as an optimized ecosystem and can be controlled from a compatible Garmin smartwatch or smartphone using the Fusion Audio App.

Combinations to fit any style

The Apollo series stands out from other speakers and subwoofers on the market with removable grilles, dual-hue LED lighting rings and a distinct hexagonal-shaped tweeter that provides a sleek, unique-looking sound source. Boaters can customize the look with easily interchangeable grilles offered in sports white or sports gray, or the optional shielded white or shielded gray (sold separately). The grilles are easy to install and have a seamless finish without visible screws.

With new dual LED lighting rings, the Apollo speakers and subwoofers provide users with an extraordinary spectrum of color – from soft pastels to vibrant hues – to match their mood or music. Accent lighting is bright yet elegant and understated with support for traditional red, green and blue LEDs in addition to cool white or warm white. Integrate with the Garmin Spectra™ LED control modules for full LED illumination control from a compatible Garmin chartplotter or the ActiveCaptain app on a smartphone.

The Apollo series includes a variety of size options that suit the needs of any boat type, with the coaxial marine speakers available in 6.5", 7.7" and 8.8" models and the premium marine subwoofers available in 10" and 12" designs.

Superior marinized durability

Engineered to perform year after year, the Apollo series speakers and subwoofers are rated to IP66 and IP67 for dust and water protection, with ISO12216 compliance in pressure and water tightness tests. They're built to withstand dust, salt fog, temperature, vibration and UV rays, giving boaters confidence that their speakers and subwoofers will stand the test of time. The full range also includes a 3-year consumer warranty.

All Apollo series speakers and subwoofers utilize new embedded plug-and-play, water-resistant connectors that meet industry standards (ABYC) for simplified aftermarket and OEM installation and enhanced protection against the elements.

The Fusion Apollo speakers and subwoofers have suggested retail prices ranging from $549.99 to $949.99. Visit garmin.com/fusion to learn more about the Apollo series and its seamless integration with Garmin marine electronics.

Garmin and its brands – JL Audio, Fusion and Clarion – are committed to developing and delivering world-class audio entertainment solutions, including high-performance stereos, speakers, amplifiers, subwoofers and other audio components for the marine, automotive, RV, powersports and home markets. For more information, visit the Garmin Newsroom , email our media team or follow our blog .

1Requires setup of Fusion DSP using the Fusion Audio app on a compatible smart device.

