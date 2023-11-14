Garmin unveils the Descent G1 Solar - Ocean Edition dive computer, its first-ever product made with recycled ocean-bound plastics

All-in-one dive computer and smartwatch is powered by the sun and includes parts made from recycled plastics that were once destined for the ocean

OLATHE, Kan., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced the Descent™ G1 Solar – Ocean Edition, a rugged watch-style dive computer with features for both underwater and topside adventures. Designed with environmental responsibility in mind, 100 percent of the plastic used to make the watch's housing, bezel and buttons come from recycled ocean-bound plastics. In addition to its eco-friendly construction, Descent G1 Solar – Ocean Edition features a solar charging lens that lets divers explore longer with up to 25 hours of battery life in dive mode and up to 124 days in smartwatch mode when solar charging1. Eliminating the need for a separate dive computer and smartwatch, the Ocean Edition includes Garmin's popular dive features to help users make the most of their diving experience – plus multisport and smart features for an active lifestyle out of the water.

The Descent G1 Solar - Ocean Edition from Garmin is an all-in-one dive computer and smartwatch made with recycled ocean-bound plastics and powered by the sun.

"We are proud to unveil our first-ever product with parts made from recycled ocean-bound plastics. With the Descent G1 Solar – Ocean Edition, we're taking materials that were once at risk of harming the ocean habitat and turning them into parts to help create an eco-friendly dive computer that's made to explore it." –Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales

Making an impact through design

The idea for the Descent G1 Solar – Ocean Edition started as a brainstorming session between Garmin associates.

"Our associates spend a lot of time pursuing their passions – fishing, diving, surfing and more – in oceans around the world. Some also dedicate their personal time to cleaning up areas around the water and in doing so, started to think of ways to repurpose the plastic materials that are often bound for the ocean. After a lot of conceptualizing and researching, the idea became clear: a watch made for exploring oceans that uses recycled materials once destined to end up in it." –Susan Lyman, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Marketing

Once ocean-bound plastic is collected around bodies of water, it is sorted, cleaned and dried. The plastic is then melted into a pelletized resin before being reinforced with glass fiber and sent off to be colored. From here, the material is molded to create the shape of the watch housing, bezel and buttons—then incorporated in a rugged, eco-friendly dive computer designed to help users dive confidently.

Learn more about the creation of the Descent G1 Solar – Ocean Edition here.

For your explorations above and below the water

Incorporating all the popular features on the original Descent G1 Solar, the new Ocean Edition eliminates the need for divers to have both a dive computer and a smartwatch with features made for life on land or underwater.

Get multiple dive modes for single and multiple gas dives (including nitrox and trimix), gauge, apnea, apnea hunt and closed-circuit rebreather.

Track dive entry and exit points on the surface with surface GPS.

Store and review data for up to 200 dives and share via the Garmin Dive ™ app.

app. Tailor additional data screens for each dive mode.

Easily navigate below the waterline with a built-in 3-axis dive compass.

View nearby tide conditions right from the watch 2 .

. Stay fit for the next dive with more than 30 built-in sports apps, recovery time advisor, training status, daily suggested workouts and all-day respiration tracking.

Focus on mind and body with sleep score and advanced sleep monitoring, wrist-based heart rate, Body Battery ™ energy monitoring and hydration tracking.

energy monitoring and hydration tracking. Stay connected with smart notifications, Garmin Pay ™ contactless payments, and incident detection and assistance2.

The Descent G1 Solar – Ocean Edition features a 45mm reinforced polymer case, scratch-resistant sapphire lens and an easy-to-read monochrome display. Water-rated to 100 meters and tested to U.S. military 810 standards for thermal, shock and water resistance, the Ocean Edition is rugged and ready for adventures both above and below the water. Available now in dark lakeside with an azure blue band, it has a suggested retail price of $699.99.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for adventurers, athletes, off-road explorers, road warriors and outdoor enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing products that enhance experiences, enrich lives and help provide peace of mind, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team, connect with @garminoutdoor on social, or follow our blog.

1 Assuming all-day wear with 3 hours per day outside in 50,000 lux conditions

2 When paired with a compatible smartphone; see Garmin.com/ble

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark and Descent, Garmin Dive, Body Battery and Garmin Pay are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0001-411180). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at http://www.garmin.com/aboutGarmin/invRelations/finReports.html. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media Contacts:

Stephanie Schultz and Natalie Miller

913-397-8200

[email protected]

SOURCE Garmin International, Inc.