Garmin unveils the GMR xHD3 series open-array radars

OLATHE, Kan., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN), the world's most innovative and recognized marine electronics manufacturer, today announced the GMR™ xHD3 series open-array radars that combine high-definition imaging with the latest platform technology to deliver new levels of confidence, clarity and performance to cruisers and anglers alike.

New xHD3 radars are Garmin’s first magnetron models to offer scan averaging, along with enhanced target-size processing and improved true echo trails.

A first for Garmin magnetron radar, the xHD3 series incorporates scan averaging that helps filter out sea clutter and interference on the display to provide mariners with enhanced consistent targets. Target size processing utilizes pulse expansion to help optimize on-screen object shapes for better interpretation at all range scales, and true echo trails display a historical "trail" of boats on the water, removing relative motion influence to help quickly identify moving targets and potential collision threats.

"We are excited to build on the foundation of our previous open array radars and bring more premium features that will appeal to mariners of all types. Whether you're cruising overnight, fishing offshore or just out for the day, Garmin's new xHD3 open-array radars look far and wide to deliver an incredibly clear picture of what's out there, maximizing situational awareness and giving you more peace of mind every time you leave the dock." –Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales

The sea is calling

Available with 4, 12 or 25kW of power, the new GMR xHD3 radar series boasts a 100-knot wind rating1, bringing commercial-grade weather performance to recreational boaters. The high-performance 4' or 6' antennas offer new levels of confidence, clarity and performance for mariners cruising or fishing offshore. The xHD3 series radars have rotation speeds of 24 and 48 rpm for fast redraw rates, with a detection range that extends from 20 meters up to 72 nautical miles (4kW models) or 96 nautical miles (12 and 25kW models).

For fishing enthusiasts, the xHD3 open arrays boast auto bird gain and a bird mode preset feature to help locate flocks of birds at the water's surface, often an indication of where the fish might be. With its low-noise and reliable operation, anglers can troll the water's surface without disturbing their targets.

Navigating the waters

Night or day, foggy or clear, mariners can traverse waters with confidence thanks to the dual-range with overlay feature of the GMR xHD3 series that allows for a single antenna to provide split screen side-by-side images on a compatible chartplotter, with independent settings for both close and long range. A radar overlay can also be added on top of a chart view to clearly see any differences between the chart and what the radar is seeing2. The new series also allows customers to use the guard zone feature on compatible chartplotters. When enabled, this feature can alert boaters when an object comes within a boater-defined area around the vessel.

The GMR xHD3 open-array series radars are available now with suggested retail prices ranging from $4,699.99 to $9,699.99. To learn more about Garmin's full line of marine electronics, visit garmin.com/marine.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for anglers, sailors, mariners and boat enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing the most innovative, highest quality, and easiest-to-use marine electronics the industry has ever known, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For the eighth consecutive year, Garmin was named the Manufacturer of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA). Other Garmin marine brands include Navionics®. Visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team, connect with @garminmarine/@garminfishhunt on social, or follow our blog.

