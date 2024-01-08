Garmin unveils the HRM-Fit heart rate monitor for women

Designed to fit and built to perform, this first-of-its-kind heart rate monitor clips directly onto sports bras to accurately capture important training metrics

OLATHE, Kan., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced HRM-Fit™, its newest heart rate monitor created for women. Featuring a clip-on design, it attaches to medium- and high-support sports bras to maximize comfort while accurately capturing real-time heart rate and training data. HRM-Fit is also versatile enough to be used during activities like running, indoor and outdoor cycling, strength training, HIIT and more.

Created for women, the HRM-Fit accurately captures real-time heart rate and training data to help athletes push their limits.

"Designed with comfort in mind, the HRM-Fit is a purpose-built training tool specifically created for our female customers. Whether you're going for a run or taking a HIIT class, it easily attaches to the bottom band of a sports bra and provides accurate heart rate and training data to help you know your body better by tracking the ways you move." –Susan Lyman, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Marketing

Designed to fit

Move freely and sweat it out with the HRM-Fit. It seamlessly attaches to medium- and high-support sports bras – including those from adidas®, Athleta, NOBULL, Under Armour® and more – to minimize movement and enhance comfort.

Built to perform

The HRM-Fit helps athletes push their limits with popular training tools, including:

Connectivity : Transmit accurate, real-time heart rate and performance data to compatible Garmin smartwatches and Edge ® cycling computers, compatible fitness equipment, the Tacx Training ™ app and more.

: Transmit accurate, real-time heart rate and performance data to compatible Garmin smartwatches and Edge cycling computers, compatible fitness equipment, the Tacx Training app and more. Training options : Capture accurate heart rate data for a variety of activities, including running, indoor and outdoor cycling, strength training, HIIT, fitness classes and more. Plus, if an athlete takes off their compatible smartwatch 1 and leaves it out of range, the HRM-Fit will store the workout data, then send it to the watch once the monitor is back in range of the watch.

: Capture accurate heart rate data for a variety of activities, including running, indoor and outdoor cycling, strength training, HIIT, fitness classes and more. Plus, if an athlete takes off their compatible smartwatch and leaves it out of range, the HRM-Fit will store the workout data, then send it to the watch once the monitor is back in range of the watch. Indoor running : See pace and distance on a compatible Garmin smartwatch when doing an indoor track or treadmill workout 1 .

: See pace and distance on a compatible Garmin smartwatch when doing an indoor track or treadmill workout . Activity tracking: If an athlete isn't wearing their smartwatch, HRM-Fit captures steps, calories burned, intensity minutes and all-day heart rate. It will even update all compatible Garmin devices via the Garmin Connect ™ smartphone app.

If an athlete isn't wearing their smartwatch, HRM-Fit captures steps, calories burned, intensity minutes and all-day heart rate. It will even update all compatible Garmin devices via the Garmin Connect smartphone app. Running dynamics: Receive running dynamics, including ground contact time balance, cadence, stride length and more – when paired to a compatible Garmin smartwatch1 – to help improve form.

See how HRM-Fit can help you reach your performance goals.

Featuring up to one year of battery life, the HRM-Fit is available now and has a suggested retail price of $149.99. See it on display during CES 2024 at the Garmin booth, #3519 in the LVCC West Hall.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for runners, cyclists, swimmers and athletes of all levels and abilities. Committed to developing technology that helps people stay active and elevate performance, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team, connect with @garminfitness on social, or follow our blog.

1 Not all compatible Garmin smartwatches support the HRM-Fit advanced features. Learn more here.

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin and Edge are registered trademarks and HRM-Fit, Tacx Training and Garmin Connect are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0001-411180). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at http://www.garmin.com/aboutGarmin/invRelations/finReports.html. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media Contacts:

Stephanie Schultz and Natalie Miller

913-397-8200

[email protected]

SOURCE Garmin International, Inc.