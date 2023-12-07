Garmin unveils the Tacx NEO 3M: A powerful indoor smart trainer with multidirectional movement

New direct-drive trainer combines built-in motion with exclusive Tacx technology to give cyclists their most realistic indoor ride yet

OLATHE, Kan., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced the Tacx® NEO 3M, its most accurate and powerful direct-drive trainer with multidirectional movement to take riding performance to the next level. The newest indoor smart trainer adds integrated motion plates to let cyclists enjoy a more comfortable and realistic ride. The Tacx NEO 3M also builds on its innovative electromagnetic motor braking system to deliver a virtual flywheel that allows cyclists to experience the feeling of riding on different road types and even downhill. Plus, it seamlessly integrates with the Tacx Training™ app so cyclists can complete training plan workouts synced over from their Garmin Connect™ calendar, participate in virtual GroupRides, take part in training rides with WorldTour pros and experience immersive videos from some of the most beautiful routes and locations around the world1,2.

From NEO magnets to multidirectional movement, there's a world of innovation hidden inside the new Tacx NEO 3M smart trainer. The Tacx NEO 3M is a powerful direct-drive smart trainer that combines built-in motion with exclusive Tacx technology to provide the most realistic indoor ride yet.

"Our goal is to make indoor training as realistic to their outdoor rides as possible and we're proud to do just that with the introduction of the Tacx NEO 3M—the only trainer to offer built-in multidirectional movement, a virtual flywheel and a magnet motor. Now, cyclists can take advantage of features and technology they won't be able to find anywhere else and, as a result, level-up their training like never before." –Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales

Take your indoor training to the next level

The Tacx NEO 3M provides the most realistic indoor ride yet with advanced training and performance metrics, including:

Multidirectional movement: Built-in motion plates complement the natural side-to-side flexion of the trainer by adding front-to-back movement, letting cyclists ride in a more natural position to train more effectively. The plates can even be toggled on and off as desired.

Built-in motion plates complement the natural side-to-side flexion of the trainer by adding front-to-back movement, letting cyclists ride in a more natural position to train more effectively. The plates can even be toggled on and off as desired. Real road feel: The virtual flywheel simulates the feeling of riding on different road types – like cobblestone and gravel – to help cyclists train on a variety of terrains 3 .

The virtual flywheel simulates the feeling of riding on different road types – like cobblestone and gravel – to help cyclists train on a variety of terrains . App integration: In addition to integration with the Tacx Training app, connect with other popular training and virtual riding platforms, like TrainerRoad and Zwift, then automatically upload ride data to the Garmin Connect app.

In addition to integration with the Tacx Training app, connect with other popular training and virtual riding platforms, like TrainerRoad and Zwift, then automatically upload ride data to the Garmin Connect app. Simulated inclines: Crush the toughest climbs by training on realistically simulated inclines up to a 25% gradient—and experience descent simulation too.

Crush the toughest climbs by training on realistically simulated inclines up to a 25% gradient—and experience descent simulation too. Power accuracy: Performance measurements including power, speed and cadence are accurate to within 1% across a broader range of power outputs to meet the demands of cyclists of all levels.

Performance measurements including power, speed and cadence are accurate to within 1% across a broader range of power outputs to meet the demands of cyclists of all levels. Sprint-ready: Get maximum stability, even during explosive sprints—up to 2,200 watts.

Get maximum stability, even during explosive sprints—up to 2,200 watts. Dynamic inertia: Maintain a sensation of forward motion based on a cyclist's weight, speed and gradient.

Maintain a sensation of forward motion based on a cyclist's weight, speed and gradient. ERG mode: Power targets are automatically adjusted during workouts in this mode.

Power targets are automatically adjusted during workouts in this mode. Exceptional design: Magnets minimize vibration, making for an extraordinarily quiet trainer while a built-in LED indicator changes colors to show how hard a cyclist is pushing. Cyclists can also ride without plugging the trainer in and a new integrated handle makes for easier transportation.

See the innovations hidden inside the Tacx NEO 3M here.

Get more from your ride with the Tacx Training app

Use the Tacx Training app on a compatible smartphone or tablet to: complete training plan workouts from the Garmin Connect app; access high-quality training videos from around the world; participate in training rides alongside WorldTour pro teams; connect, train and ride with friends globally with GroupRide; and complete challenges to earn badges in Garmin Connect2. Cyclists can redeem a free, three-month premium subscription to the Tacx Training app with the purchase of a NEO 3M.

The Tacx NEO 3M is ready-to-ride with a new preinstalled 11-speed cassette, a seamless in-app onboarding process via the Tacx Training app and no calibration required. Cyclists can also use a new adapter (sold separately) to get a stronger, more stable connection for virtual races through Ethernet or Wi-Fi® technology. Available now, the Tacx NEO 3M has a suggested retail price of $1,999.99.

