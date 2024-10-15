Garmin wins fourth National Boating Safety Award

Sea Tow Foundation honors Garmin's outstanding commitment to boating safety through product innovation and promotion efforts

OLATHE, Kan., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN), the world's most innovative and recognized marine electronics manufacturer, is proud to announce it was awarded a 2024 National Boating Safety Award from the Sea Tow Foundation for the fourth straight year. The award, presented on October 2, 2024, in cooperation with the Boating Safety Advisory Council, highlights for-profit companies in the recreational boating industry that promote safe and responsible boating.

Garmin received top honors in the Gear and Equipment Manufacturer category for helping educate customers and the public about the importance of having the right tools, equipment and knowledge to stay safe on the water in conjunction with National Safe Boating Week 2024. Along with social posts, Garmin helped influence safe boating practices through informative blog posts, providing useful tips to stay vigilant on board and highlighting stories of how Garmin's marine products protect boaters every day. The company also hosted a special marine webinar, which included demonstrations on how to use Garmin electronics, emphasized the importance of updating maps and more.

"We are honored to receive a National Boating Industry Safety Award for the fourth year in a row. This award is a testament to Garmin's commitment to creating products that can support safe and responsible boating practices for our customers. We look forward to continuing to provide products and resources to foster a stronger, smarter community of boaters, anglers and sailors alike, and we thank the Sea Tow Foundation for this recognition."

—Jarrod Seymour, Garmin Vice President and Marine Segment Leader

For decades, Garmin products — such as inReach® satellite communicators, charts and maps with daily updates from the No. 1 choice in marine mapping1, AIS monitoring, VHF marine radio systems, marine radars, camera systems and more — have provided greater peace of mind and situational awareness from the moment boaters push off from the dock. Garmin continues to prioritize the value of safer boating behavior by offering communication and navigation systems with seamless onboard integration and a variety of resources designed to cultivate greater confidence when leaving shore.

"We are proud of the hard work and dedication to boating safety that Garmin has put forward. Their innovative campaigns and dedication to safety have made a profound impact, contributing to a safer boating experience for all, not just this year, but as a repeat winner of the National Boating Safety Awards for their efforts in promoting safe boating across the industry for four straight years."

—Gail R. Kulp, Sea Tow Foundation Executive Director

For more information about this year's Boating Safety Awards, visit boatingsafety.com/awards.

