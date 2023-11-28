Garmin wins six CES 2024 Innovation Awards

Garmin fitness and outdoor smartwatches – along with first-of-its-kind autonomous flight technology – bring home honors ahead of the world's most influential consumer technology event

OLATHE, Kan., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced that it received six CES® 2024 Innovation Awards, including a Best of Innovation honor, for outstanding design and engineering across a multitude of consumer technology product categories. The annual awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Associations (CTA)®, recognized the Venu® 3 advanced fitness and health smartwatch with three awards, along with the epix Pro, MARQ® Golfer—Carbon Edition and Garmin's Autoland Autonomous Aircraft Landing System Retrofit.

"It's an honor to be recognized for advancing innovation across so many of the markets we serve. At Garmin, it's our mission to create products that fuel peoples' passions—whether that's training for their first 5K, hitting the gym after work, playing 18 holes, summiting a mountain, or flying their friends and family across the country. These awards are a testament to our commitment to design, produce and deliver superior products that are an essential part of our customers' lives."
–Susan Lyman, Garmin Vice President, Global Consumer Marketing 

The award-winning Garmin products and their respective categories include:

Venu 3 
Best of Innovation Winner; Sports & Fitness Category Honoree; Accessibility Category Honoree

Featuring extensive fitness insights, beautiful AMOLED touchscreen displays and an impressive battery life of up to 14 days, the Venu 3 smartwatch series helps users get a more complete picture of their health. In addition to 24/7 health metrics, enhanced Body Battery and new personalized sleep coaching and nap detection, the Venu 3 series is the first smartwatch from Garmin to offer personalized wellness insights and fitness features for wheelchair users – letting them track pushes, follow wheelchair-specific workouts and more. Choose from two different font sizes for optimized readability with the new Large Font Mode and take phone calls or respond to text messages right from the watch thanks to a built-in speaker and microphone (when paired with a compatible smartphone).

MARQ Golfer—Carbon Edition 
Wearable Technologies Category Honoree

The pinnacle of premium materials, luxury and performance, the MARQ Golfer—Carbon Edition is a modern tool watch machined from 130 layers of Fused Carbon Fiber making it the lightest and strongest MARQ watch yet. Featuring a stunning AMOLED touchscreen display and domed sapphire lens, expertly crafted materials – including a perforated FKM leather strap – and up to 16 days of battery life, this timepiece is ready for adventures both on and off the course. Carefully crafted with the golfer in mind, MARQ Golfer – Carbon Edition features more than 43,000 preloaded golf courses from around the world and advanced tools like Virtual Caddie, PlaysLike distance and Green Contour data1.

epix Pro 
Wearable Technologies Category Honoree

The ultimate multisport GPS smartwatch for athletes that don't make compromises, the epix Pro Series offers a crystal-clear AMOLED touchscreen display, rugged design and exceptional battery life of up to 31 days in smartwatch mode. With an optimized heart rate sensor for increased performance tracking, it's loaded with all-day health monitoring and fitness metrics to help users stay active, including new preloaded activities for football, soccer, basketball and more. Plus, with three sizes options – 42mm, 47mm and 51mm – to better fit any wrist, a built-in LED flashlight and premium mapping features like SatIQ™ technology and preloaded TopoActive maps to help explorers stay on track, it's the perfect addition to any adventure.

Garmin Autoland - Autonomous Aircraft Landing System Retrofit 
Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility Category Honoree

Garmin Autoland is the world's first certified system of its kind with the ability to activate during an emergency situation to autonomously control and land an aircraft without human intervention2. In the event of an emergency, such as pilot incapacitation, a passenger on board can activate Autoland to land the aircraft with a simple press of a dedicated button. Autoland can also activate automatically if the system determines it's necessary. Once activated, the system immediately calculates a flight path to the most suitable airport and runway – while avoiding terrain and adverse weather – initiates an approach and automatically lands the aircraft. Previously available on select new production aircraft, this revolutionary technology is now offered as a retrofit solution.

CES 2024 will take place from Jan. 9-12, in Las Vegas, Nevada, where Garmin will showcase its award-winning products and more in booth #3519 in the LVCC West Hall.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized the aviation, automotive, fitness, marine and outdoor markets. Dedicated to helping people make the most of the time they spend pursuing their passions, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. To learn more, visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team, connect with @garmin on social, or follow our blog.

1Subscription required.
2See Garmin.com/ALuse for Autoland system requirements and limitations.

About Garmin Ltd. Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, Venu and MARQ are registered trademarks and Body Battery, Fused Carbon Fiber, epix and SatIQ are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:
This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/earnings/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

