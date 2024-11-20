For 67 years, Aviation Week Network's annual Laureate Awards have recognized extraordinary innovations and achievements in the aviation industry

OLATHE, Kan., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced that its Runway Occupancy Awareness (ROA) technology received a Laureate Award in the Business Aviation category from Aviation Week Network. Utilizing the Surface Indications and Alert (SURF-IA) technology and ADS-B traffic monitoring, ROA is the first certified solution designed to help pilots navigate complex airports and avoid potential runway incursions caused by nearby airborne aircraft, aircraft on the ground and ground vehicles. This year's Laureate Awards Ceremony will take place on March 6, 2025, in Washington, D.C.

Garmin’s revolutionary Runway Occupancy Awareness technology honored with prestigious Laureate Award

"We are honored to be recognized by Aviation Week Network with this prestigious Laureate Award for Runway Occupancy Awareness. Garmin's commitment to innovation and safety is the driving force to continually create revolutionary technologies like ROA that can reduce the risk of runway incursions and help provide confidence for pilots navigating busy and complex airports." –Carl Wolf, Garmin Vice President Aviation Sales, Marketing & Programs

ROA technology analyzes aircraft GPS and ADS-B traffic information relevant to the airport's runways and taxiways to assess and alert the crew of a possible runway incursion or collision. ROA provides visual crew-alerting system (CAS) caution and warning annunciations on the pilot's primary flight display (PFD) and highlights the runway yellow or red, depending on the level of threat, using Garmin's Synthetic Vision Technology (SVT™). It also provides similar caution and warning annunciations on the SafeTaxi® map displayed simultaneously on the multifunction window.

Both visual and aural alerts are provided to the flight crew based on the potential hazard, ranging from no immediate collision hazard to a warning level alert where a collision risk could occur within 15 seconds. Indications and alerts to the flight crew include: any traffic landing, taking off, stopped, or taxiing on the aircraft's runway; traffic on approach to the aircraft's runway or runway that crosses the aircraft's runway; as well as any traffic on the runway at which the aircraft is holding.

The initial FAA certification was received by Textron Aviation on the G1000® NXi-equipped Cessna Caravan, followed by Garmin's certification for ROA in their G5000® STC covering the Cessna Citation Excel, XLS, XLS+ and XLS Gen2. ROA is initially available on select Garmin Integrated Flight Decks ranging from G1000 NXi to G5000 equipped aircraft serving the broad general and business aviation markets. To learn more about Garmin's award-winning ROA technology, visit Garmin.com/Aviation.

Garmin products and services have revolutionized flight and become essential to the lives of pilots and aircraft owners and operators around the world. A leading provider of solutions to general aviation, business aviation, rotorcraft, advanced air mobility, government and defense, and commercial air carrier customers, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate. Recipient of the prestigious Robert J. Collier Trophy for Garmin Autoland, Garmin developed the world's first certified autonomous system that activates during an emergency to control and land an aircraft without human intervention. Visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team, connect with @garminaviation on social, or follow our blog.

