Garney expands its use of Hyland OnBase to accelerate HR transformation

Hyland OnBase and Hyland for SAP SuccessFactors enables Garney to modernize, automate, and scale its HR content infrastructure

CLEVELAND, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, the pioneer of The Content Innovation Cloud™, is today announcing that Garney, the national leader in water and wastewater infrastructure, has selected Hyland for SAP SuccessFactors to accelerate their HR transformation. This integration further expands Garney's use of Hyland OnBase, unlocking new value that will enable the company to centralize employee content, improve HR reliability, and establish a modern foundation for long‑term innovation. Hyland for SAP SuccessFactors, leveraging the Hyland OnBase enterprise content management solution, enhances the SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central experience to deliver intelligent, cloud-native content services that streamline HR operations and empower employees.

"Garney's story is a powerful example of how the right content platform can change the trajectory of a transformation initiative," said Steve Baird, chief revenue officer at Hyland. "By unifying HR content with Hyland for SAP SuccessFactors, Garney has been able to reduce risk, deliver immediate value to HR teams, and build a scalable foundation designed to evolve alongside the business."

"Modernizing our HR systems was seen as critical to our growth and creates a foundation we can build on with confidence as we look toward greater automation," said Gerardo Gonzales, HR technology supervisor at Garney. "Hyland for SAP SuccessFactors gives our teams instant access to secure, reliable HR content, unifying employee information and workflows to streamline operations today while unlocking new opportunities for innovation and growth as we scale."

Garney saw an opportunity to strengthen its HR operations by modernizing how employee content was managed and connected within SAP SuccessFactors. With Hyland for SAP SuccessFactors, Garney took a major step forward in creating a unified and future‑ready HR ecosystem. By bringing employee documents, workflows, and governance together within a secure, cloud‑ready platform fully integrated with SuccessFactors, Garney enabled teams to access accurate, trusted information exactly where they work.

This transformation highlights how Hyland's purpose‑built solutions for SAP SuccessFactors help organizations elevate HR operations from routine administration to strategic impact. Through modern architecture, strong partnership, and deep process alignment, Hyland enables organizations to accelerate innovation, enhance employee experiences, and achieve measurable results efficiently and sustainably.

To learn more about how Hyland helps organizations maximize the value of SAP SuccessFactors, visit www.hyland.com.

About Hyland

Hyland is the pioneer of the Content Innovation Cloud, delivering ubiquitous enterprise intelligence to organizations with solutions that unlock actionable insights and drive automation. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, including many of the Fortune 100, Hyland's solutions create the foundation for a connected, agentic enterprise, where teams harness the power of AI to redefine how they operate and engage with those they serve. For additional information on Hyland's platform and services, please visit Hyland.com.

About Garney

Garney is the national leader in water and wastewater infrastructure. Since 1961, Garney has been committed to delivering clean, safe drinking water and protecting public health through essential water and wastewater systems. Garney specializes in self-performing construction services for water and wastewater pipelines, treatment facilities, pumping stations, water storage tanks, and industrial/heavy civil projects through conventional and collaborative delivery methods for municipal, federal, and private sector clients. As a 100% employee-owned company with 19 offices and 3,000 employee-owners nationwide, Garney is committed to advancing the future of water and wastewater infrastructure. At the core of Garney's work is its guiding purpose: Building Sustainable Futures with the World's Most Precious Resources – Water & People®.

Media contact:

Jason Gerdon

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SOURCE Hyland