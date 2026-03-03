Garnier Launches Fructis Diamond Sleek with Global Ambassador Gisele Bündchen in High-Humidity Miami Debut

Science-Led Hair Innovation Meets Wellness, Culture, and Real-Life Performance

MIAMI, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Garnier announces the launch of Fructis Diamond Sleek Shine-Coat Smoothing Spray with a landmark, multi-day experience in Miami, FL. The exclusive launch event on March 12 will be followed by a free, public-facing pop-up on March 13 and 14, inviting consumers to step inside Garnier's latest launch in hair science and experience sleek hair performance in real-world conditions.

Anchored by the presence of global ambassador and wellness advocate Gisele Bündchen, the Miami launch marks more than a new product debut - it signals a defining moment for Garnier. Fructis Diamond Sleek Shine-Coat Smoothing Spray represents the brand's evolution at the intersection of high-performance science, and cultural relevance.

As Garnier's new global ambassador, Gisele Bündchen embodies the modern beauty values at the heart of Fructis Diamond Sleek: performance, confidence, authenticity, and balance. Her presence elevates the launch from a product introduction into a broader conversation about how beauty supports real routines and real environments. Known for her disciplined lifestyle and commitment to wellness, Gisele reflects Garnier's belief that high-performance beauty should feel good - physically, emotionally, and ethically. Additional cultural tastemakers and creators will join the Miami celebration, reinforcing Diamond Sleek's relevance across beauty and lifestyle spaces.

"We are thrilled to welcome Gisele as our global ambassador. She embodies the very essence of our brand - a holistic, grounded approach to beauty that begins with wellness and radiates outward and is made to look good and feel good," said Sandra Villarreal, General Manager for Garnier. "Gisele's long-standing commitment to balance, vitality, and mindful living makes her a natural partner for us. As we introduce Fructis Diamond Sleek, a formula designed to deliver lasting smoothness and high-shine performance, her modern approach to self-care brings this innovation to life in a way that feels both authentic and aspirational. She brings a global perspective that reinforces our belief that true beauty is intrinsically connected to overall well-being."

The Science Behind Diamond Sleek: up to 100-Hour Frizz-Free Sleek. Diamond-Like Shine.

Fructis Diamond Sleek Shine-Coat Smoothing Spray delivers expensive-looking sleek results in an easy-to-use spray format. The formula features up to 8% Vegan Keratin Smoothing Complex, and Argan Oil.

Diamond Sleek, activated by heat, resists humidity, for a sleek, diamond-like finish - making it effective in climates like Miami's heat and humidity.

Instrumental testing confirms up to 100 hours of frizz-free sleek, diamond-like shine, +38% light reflection*, 3x smoother hair**, and heat protection up to 450°F, delivering premium performance designed for real life.

Sensory Experience Meets Holistic Well-Being

Designed for convenience and versatility, the lightweight, non-greasy spray format allows for quick styling and effortless touch-ups. Diamond Sleek keeps hair soft, fluid, and full of movement, challenging the notion that high shine must come with heaviness or buildup. The result is hair that looks polished yet feels natural - supporting Garnier's belief that beauty and well-being go hand in hand.

Uncompromising Safety and Sustainability

In line with Garnier's long-standing commitments, Fructis Diamond Sleek is 100% vegan and approved by Cruelty Free International under the Leaping Bunny Program. Each product undergoes over 100 quality and safety tests.

The Diamond Sleek bottle is made with 100% recycled plastic (excluding cap, pump, labels, dyes, and additives), and the product is manufactured in a facility powered by 100% renewable energy, further reinforcing Garnier's leadership in accessible, responsible beauty.

Why Miami, Why Now

Miami serves as the ultimate real-world testing ground - where humidity, movement, heat, and lifestyle converge. The dual-format launch, combining a high-profile celebrity moment with a public pop-up experience, underscores Garnier's mission to invite consumers directly into the science. From immersive education to hands-on product discovery, the experience brings Diamond Sleek's performance to life where it matters most.

With Fructis Diamond Sleek, Garnier continues to bridge the gap between advanced hair science and everyday accessibility - delivering premium-level efficacy without losing its human, approachable touch. This launch is a clear proof point for where the brand is headed: science-led, wellness-driven, culturally relevant, and anchored by an ambassador who embodies those values.

About Garnier:

Garnier, a L'Oréal USA brand, was developed in 1904 in France by hair care expert Alfred Amour Garnier and is now present in more than 65 countries worldwide. Following the launch of Garnier in the United States in 1999 with Nutrisse hair color, the brand has continued to develop cutting-edge beauty products. The entire collection of Garnier brands available in the U.S. includes Nutrisse hair color, Fructis hair care, and Fructis Style, Olia hair color, SkinActive, and Whole Blends hair care. For more information visit www.garnierusa.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, TikTok, and Snapchat @GarnierUSA.

*vs non-conditioning shampoo

**vs unwashed hair

