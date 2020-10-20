Garrett Announces Acquisition

White's, who had been in business since 1950 as a premier manufacturer of metal detection products, announced the suspension of operations on June 18, 2020 in a memo to its dealers. White's founders, Kenneth and Olive White, built their business the same way Garrett's founders, Charles and Eleanor Garrett, did, by innovating and committing to producing high quality products in the United States. White's current principals, Kenneth R. and Mary White, are choosing to fold the White's legacy in with Garrett Metal Detectors as a way of extending their "Made in the USA" tradition.

Garrett CEO Steve Novakovich commented, "The White family and the Garrett family have had a high level of respect for one another as competitors in the sport market for decades. Now we at Garrett are proud to combine our respective legacies as Garrett continues on as the premier American metal detector company."

The transaction includes White's trademarks, intellectual property, tooling, and other assets. It does not include White's real estate in Oregon or Scotland. Garrett intends to rigorously defend all of White's trademarks, patents, and other IP wherever infringement may occur.

Novakovich continued, "Garrett recognizes that the White's brand has a loyal following in the US and around the world. We are pleased to welcome those customers to Garrett, and we hope we can earn your future business."

Current White's customers in need of repair or warranty service should contact:

Centreville Electronics

9437 Main Street

Manassas, VA 20110

(888) 645-0202

(703) 367-7999

centrevilleelectronics.net

Centreville Electronics NW

1550 Maple Place

Lebanon OR 97355

(541) 409-7263

centrevilleelectronicsnw.com

About Garrett Metal Detectors

Garrett Metal Detectors, co-founded by electrical engineer Charles Garrett and fifth-generation educator Eleanor Smith Garrett, is a global leader in the design and manufacture of metal detection products for hobby, security, and law enforcement applications. Garrett Metal Detectors' headquarters and manufacturing facility is located in Garland Texas. Garrett is an International Standards Organization (ISO) 9001:2015 certified company.

