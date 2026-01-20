Metal Detector Company Announces New Technology Development Platform

GARLAND, Texas, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas-based Garrett Metal Detectors announced yesterday that its Paragon™ walk-through metal detector is the first host for software engineered using Clarity™, Garrett's new AI-enhanced technology development platform.

Clarity is a proprietary deep learning-based development platform that has already been used to improve detection and indication for Garrett's Paragon walk-through metal detector. In 2026, developments from Clarity are expected to further enhance the detection capabilities of both new and existing Garrett security products.

Garrett's new Clarity AI development platform takes security metal detection to new heights.

"Clarity is a statement about Garrett's commitment to innovation," said Aaron Arellano, Senior Product Manager at Garrett. "As the power of AI spreads across industries, it takes product functionality and performance to a whole new level. Clarity is where those AI-driven gains come from at Garrett. We are now using deep learning to achieve performance enhancements previously not thought possible for metal detection systems. And it's more than just new software — it's a powerful new development platform that supports our software development effort."

Clarity was developed at Garrett's Garland, Texas, facility with appropriate patent protections and trademark protections. All Paragon units with software version 2.00.1 or later come equipped with Clarity-developed software improvements. Garrett encourages security customers to insist on buying genuine products from reputable companies to ensure quality, product performance, and effective security operations.

About Garrett Metal Detectors

Garrett Electronics, Inc. is headquartered in Garland Texas and is a global leader in metal detection products for security and law enforcement applications worldwide. Garrett designs and builds its products in Texas under the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015, 14001:2015, and 45001:2018.

