Metal Detector Company Releases Specialized Detector for Crime Scene Investigation

GARLAND, Texas, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas-based Garrett Metal Detectors announced today that its new Vortex™ CSI for law enforcement professionals is available for sale and shipment worldwide.

The Vortex CSI was developed from the Vortex™ series of ground search metal detectors. As such, it is lightweight, durable, waterproof to 16 feet, and powered by Garrett's MD-MF multifrequency technology. More than that, it carries a host of features carefully designed to make it a highly efficient crime scene investigation tool:

The Vortex CSI, released January 2026. Speed Speed

Simple controls with one-handed button operation

with one-handed button operation Specialized Bullets and Steel Casings Modes for detection of key CSI targets and discrimination of irrelevant metallic trash

for detection of key CSI targets and discrimination of irrelevant metallic trash USB-C rechargeable battery with 15-hour life for all-day use

with 15-hour life for all-day use Display backlight for use in low-lighting conditions

for use in low-lighting conditions Wired/wireless headphone operation for operator focus and distraction-free detection in busy environments

for operator focus and distraction-free detection in busy environments Auto Ground Balance for easy compensation of soil interference

"Garrett has been serving crime scene investigators since before we had a Security division," said Steve Novakovich, CEO of Garrett Metal Detectors. "For decades, we were the only manufacturer to provide detectors specifically for this market: the CSI 250™ and the CSI Pro™. Now, we're revitalizing our commitment to CSI excellence with the Vortex CSI. This product has all-new software, designed to deliver the performance this market demands with the simplicity it requires. In combination with our recently released PRO-Pointer™ AT Blackline Edition, this product will empower officers and technicians worldwide to identify and recover critical metallic evidence."

The Vortex CSI and PRO-Pointer AT Blackline Edition were developed at Garrett's Garland, Texas, facility with appropriate patent protections and trademark protections. The Vortex CSI is available as part of Garrett's new Vortex CSI Field Kit or as a standalone unit. Garrett encourages customers to insist on buying genuine products from reputable companies to ensure quality, product performance, and effective security operations.

About Garrett Metal Detectors

Garrett Electronics, Inc. is headquartered in Garland, Texas, and is a global leader in metal detection products for security and law enforcement applications worldwide. Garrett designs and builds its products in Texas under the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015, 14001:2015, and 45001:2018.

Related Link: Vortex CSI Field Kit - Garrett

Media Contact:

Cliffhanger

Ruben Marinbach

[email protected]

+1 (646) 285-8375

SOURCE Garrett Metal Detectors