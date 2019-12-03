Garrett Announces New Detector Shipping Internationally

"Security metal detection needs have become more prevalent in 2019 in markets that may once have considered such needs to be optional," said David Bergeson, Garrett's national security sales channel manager. "Our engineering team has captured the needs of both new technology and affordability in the MZ 6100. The resulting product is an ideal fit for many security applications we are receiving requests from, including schools, hospitals, mass transit, and loss prevention."

Garrett's MZ 6100, which includes 20 detection zones, was designed to be user-friendly for the operator. For example, the detector's Auto-Scan function automatically selects the optimal operating frequency for environmental noise cancellation. Other helpful user features include: an intuitive menu design with clear prompts; a convenient slider bar to quickly adjust the value of a detector setting; and pre-set programs geared to meet the needs of specific security applications.

Garrett's new multi-zone walk-through metal detector provides precise location of one or more metal objects simultaneously. With an optional iC Module, the Garrett MZ 6100 can be wired or wirelessly networked for control and monitoring purposes. High intensity LED indicators on the detector—five times brighter than the indicator lights on some machines—are highly visible, even in direct sunlight.

When equipped with optional casters and a backup battery, the MZ 6100 is fully portable for deployment without the use of power cables. Optional one-hour and 10-hour battery modules assure operation when power is interrupted or unavailable. In addition to such versatility, the unit is protected from tampering by several layers of access control.

About Garrett Metal Detectors

Garrett Metal Detectors, co-founded by geophysical engineer Charles Garrett and fourth generation educator Eleanor Smith Garrett, is the global leader of metal detection products for security and law enforcement applications worldwide. For more than 55 years, Garrett has engineered the most advanced metal detection products, including walk-through, hand-held, and ground search metal detectors for the security industry. Garrett is an International Standards Organization (ISO) 9001:2015 certified company.

