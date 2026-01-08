Garrett Metal Detectors Achieves Industry-Leading ISO Certification

GARLAND, Texas, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas-based Garrett Metal Detectors announced today that it had been officially certified as ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 compliant, in addition to its existing ISO 9001 compliance. Together, these certifications represent a profound commitment to quality, environmental, and safety management systems that will set the company apart in the years to come.

A Garrett employee in their Garland, Texas manufacturing facility.

ISO is the most recognized standard worldwide for management systems, and Garrett's increased adoption of its quality, environmental, and safety policy procedures reflect a growing global concern not just for quality products, but also for quality production methods and care for employees. In particular, Garrett recognizes that increasing international resolve toward environmental responsibility and employee safety is a positive development, and that manufacturers should invest in standardizing and communicating their efforts in these areas for the benefit of their employees, their neighbors, and a global customer base. This commitment to continual improvement entails six internal audits per year, two yearly external audits, and a formal recertification process every five years.

"This was not a trivial investment on Garrett's part," said Steve Novakovich, CEO of Garrett Metal Detectors, "The ISO standards are rigorous and detailed, and we at Garrett are committed to adhering to those standards with meticulous enthusiasm. But we were prepared. Our long experience with the ISO 9001 quality management system gave us the tools to build out new programs of accountability and excellence within the frameworks of the 14001 and 45001 standards. Garrett's achievement of these two additional standards will bolster our reputation as a leading manufacturer of metal detection equipment and honor the values of authenticity and care that this company was built upon."

All genuine Garrett products are manufactured at Garrett's Garland, Texas facility with appropriate design patents and trademark protections. Garrett encourages security customers to insist on buying genuine products from reputable companies to ensure quality, product performance, and effective security operations. For more details on Garrett's ISO certifications, visit: ISO Certifications - Garrett.

About Garrett Metal Detectors

Garrett Electronics, Inc. is headquartered in Garland, Texas, and is a global leader of metal detection products for security and law enforcement applications worldwide. Garrett designs and builds its products in Texas under International Standards Organization (ISO) 9001:2015, 14001:2015, and 45001:2018.

