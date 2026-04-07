Garrett Metal Detectors Introduces Guide Hand-Held Metal Detector to GSA

GARLAND, Texas, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas-based Garrett Metal Detectors announced today that its recently released Guide™ handheld is now available on the GSA Advantage website.

Five Garrett Guides charging in sequence while mounted on charging bases.

The Guide was released in the summer of 2025 to universally positive reviews. Users praised its simplicity, rechargeability, excellent detection capabilities, and modern aesthetics. The Guide is a successor to the legendary Super Scanner series, the most popular hand-held metal detector product line since its inception in the 1980s. Now that the Guide has made the transition to Garrett's U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) contract, federal, state, and local purchasers can access the powerful features of this new detector with Garrett's most favorable end-user pricing:

125-hour rechargeable battery with USB-C recharging

with USB-C recharging Seven selectable Sensitivity levels for accurate detection in all applications

for accurate detection in all applications IP65 environmental protection

environmental protection Modular charging stand for rapid deployment and easy storage

for rapid deployment and easy storage Hallmark Garrett durability backed by an industry-leading three-year warranty

backed by an industry-leading three-year warranty Made in the USA kit that is Berry compliant

kit that is Berry compliant ISO 9001, 14001, & 45001 certified manufacturer

"There's no question that the Guide will become the U.S. government's hand-held metal detector of choice," said Chris Parker, U.S. Security Sales Director at Garrett Metal Detectors. "It's an intuitive and expertly designed product that carries forward the Super Scanner V™ legacy of superior performance and maximum ease of use. We are excited to see how the Guide can help our public servants protect the American people in the years to come."

The Guide was developed at Garrett's Garland, Texas, facility with appropriate patent protections and trademark protections. The Guide is available as part of Garrett's new Garrett Guide With Charger - GSA Kit on the GSA Advantage site. Garrett encourages customers to insist on buying genuine products from reputable companies to ensure quality, product performance, and effective security operations.

About Garrett Metal Detectors

Garrett Electronics, Inc. is headquartered in Garland, Texas, and is a global leader in metal detection products for security and law enforcement applications worldwide. Garrett designs and builds its products in Texas under the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015, 14001:2015, and 45001:2018.

Related Link: Garrett Guide Hand-Held Metal Detector - Garrett Direct

SOURCE Garrett Metal Detectors