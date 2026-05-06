Garrett Metal Detectors Wins Second Red Dot Design Award with Guide Hand-Held Metal Detector

GARLAND, Texas, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas-based Garrett Metal Detectors announced today that its recently released Guide® hand-held metal detector had received the coveted Red Dot Design Award for 2026.

Five Garrett Guides charging in sequence while mounted on charging bases. The Garrett Guide is the second product to achieve the prestigious Red Dot design award.

Guide was released in the summer of 2025 to broad acclaim. Users praised its simplicity, rechargeability, excellent detection capabilities, and modern aesthetics. Guide is a successor to the legendary Super Scanner series, the most popular hand-held metal detector product line since its inception in the 1980s. Replicating the success it had found with its Paragon walk-through metal detector in 2025, Garrett claimed its second award this Spring using Guide. This achievement will be celebrated along with the other winners at the Red Dot Gala in Germany this Summer.

125-hour rechargeable battery with USB-C recharging

with USB-C recharging Simple, 3-button operation for maximum ease-of-use

for maximum ease-of-use Seven selectable Sensitivity levels for accurate detection in all applications

for accurate detection in all applications IP65 environmental protection

environmental protection Modular charging stand for rapid deployment and low-footprint storage

for rapid deployment and low-footprint storage Hallmark Garrett durability backed by an industry-leading three-year warranty

backed by an industry-leading three-year warranty ISO 9001, 14001, & 45001 certified manufacturer

"Our designers thought long and hard to craft a product that would fill venues with a sense of pride at their choice of security provider," said Aaron Arellano, Senior Product Manager at Garrett Metal Detectors. "We wanted to be faithful to the iconic design of its predecessor, the Super Scanner V®, while still making an impactful statement about Garrett's status as a leading-edge provider of threat detection security. Simplicity and timeless style had to come together in a product that would serve the public faithfully for years to come. I think we succeeded in that objective."



Guide was developed at Garrett's Garland, Texas, facility with appropriate patent protections and trademark protections. Guide is available through Garrett's international distribution channels as well as through garrett.com. Garrett encourages customers to insist on buying genuine products from reputable companies to ensure quality, product performance, and effective security operations.

About Garrett Metal Detectors

Garrett Electronics, Inc. is headquartered in Garland, Texas, and is a global leader in metal detection products for security and law enforcement applications worldwide. Garrett designs and builds its products in Texas under the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015, 14001:2015, and 45001:2018.

Related Link: Garrett Guide Hand-Held Metal Detector - Garrett Direct

SOURCE Garrett Metal Detectors