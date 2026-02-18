Gartner Shares Sink to 52-Week Low After Q4 Revenue and 2026 Outlook Misses

NYSE: IT

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) following the company's fourth quarter 2025 earnings release that sent shares to their lowest level in a year. Investors who purchased Gartner stock and experienced losses may click here for more information.

According to data compiled from Yahoo Finance, Investing.com, GuruFocus, Business Wire, Finviz, and Benzinga, analysts heading into the February 3 earnings report expected Gartner to report a year-over-year earnings decline despite higher revenues. Pre-earnings coverage from Finviz noted that Wall Street anticipated revenue growth even as earnings per share were projected to fall.

The actual results deviated from these expectations in a meaningful way. While Gartner delivered earnings per share that beat consensus estimates, revenue came in below what analysts had forecast. More significantly, the company issued its full-year 2026 outlook below projections, prompting analysts to flag an expected year-over-year earnings decline.

The market reaction was immediate. Gartner shares fell more than 20% by midday on February 3, with the stock reaching a new 52-week low below $160, a low price not seen since early 2025. According to Chartmill, the pre-market decline was directly attributed to the revenue miss. The stock continued to trade lower throughout the regular session, confirming the severity of investor concern.

Institutional activity in the weeks preceding the earnings release showed mixed signals. MarketBeat reported that Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its position in Gartner by 136.2%, while the National Pension Service lifted its stake by 5.7%. These purchases occurred before the earnings disappointment became public.

Shareholders who lost money on their Gartner investment are invited to discuss their legal rights with Levi & Korsinsky at no charge.

