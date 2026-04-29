NKTR Investor Alert: Nektar Therapeutics Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Zalevsky Allegedly Overstated Enrollment Compliance: Levi & Korsinsky

Executive Accountability: Jonathan Zalevsky Named in Securities Action

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors that Jonathan Zalevsky, Chief Research and Development Officer of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR), is named as an individual defendant in a securities class action filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between February 26, 2025 and December 15, 2025. Find out if you can recover your investment losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Nektar shares fell $4.14 per share, or 7.77%, after the Company disclosed that four ineligible patients were included in the Phase 2b REZOLVE-AA trial, causing the primary endpoint to miss statistical significance.

Zalevsky's Role During the Class Period

As Nektar's Chief Research and Development Officer, Zalevsky bore direct responsibility for the scientific and operational conduct of the Company's clinical programs. The complaint identifies Zalevsky as the executive who repeatedly made specific public representations about the REZOLVE-AA trial's enrollment criteria and patient eligibility screening across multiple quarterly earnings calls.

What Zalevsky Allegedly Oversaw

The action contends that Zalevsky personally assured investors on at least three separate occasions that patients enrolled in the REZOLVE-AA trial met strict eligibility standards:

On March 12, 2025, Zalevsky stated patients "had to present with severe-to-very-severe disease" at SALT 50 to SALT 100 "for at least six months" to be eligible

On May 8, 2025, Zalevsky reiterated the identical eligibility criteria during the Q1 2025 earnings call

On November 6, 2025, Zalevsky again confirmed that patients with unstable alopecia areata or diffuse alopecia "were excluded from the study"

Despite these assurances, four patients with major eligibility violations were randomized into the trial, including patients diagnosed less than six months prior and patients who had not completed the required 8-week washout period

Zalevsky's Certifications and Liability

As alleged in the complaint, Zalevsky's 2024 annual bonus of $431,885 was awarded based in part on "maintaining on-track enrollment" of the REZOLVE-AA clinical trial. The lawsuit asserts this created a direct financial incentive tied to enrollment completion, raising questions about whether protocol adherence was compromised to meet timeline targets.

"Individual officers who sign SEC certifications bear personal responsibility for the accuracy of corporate disclosures. When an executive makes repeated, specific assurances about clinical trial integrity, investors are entitled to rely on those statements." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Section 20(a) Context for Zalevsky

The complaint names Zalevsky as a controlling person under Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, alleging he possessed the power and authority to control the contents of Nektar's press releases and public communications regarding the REZOLVE-AA trial. As the executive who designed and oversaw the clinical development program, the action claims Zalevsky had access to material information about enrollment compliance that was not disclosed to the investing public.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: May 5, 2026

Speak with an attorney about recovering your losses or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered for investors.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP