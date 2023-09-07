Gary Brennen to Retire from Syska Hennessy

Will Assume Title of Chairman Emeritus on January 1, 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gary Brennen, who serves as chairman of engineering firm Syska Hennessy Group, has announced his retirement. On January 1, 2024, he will assume the title of chairman emeritus.

Brennen, who first joined Syska in 1982 as an engineer in training, played a significant role in the growth of the firm's Western region and expansion into new practice areas and markets.

Gary Brennen
Gary Brennen

"I've worked closely with Gary for many years," says Cyrus Izzo, Syska's president and CEO. "He makes a deep, positive impression on clients and colleagues, and he has developed a strong reputation in the A/E/C industry. We will miss him on a day-to-day basis, but we look forward to maintaining our relationship with him in his next chapter."

During his retirement Brennen will provide guidance and counsel to Izzo and Syska's board as needed.

"I care deeply about Syska's future," says Brennen. "The firm has been my home for more than four decades, and I've enjoyed a wonderful tenure."

Brennen's retirement follows a recent restructuring that elevated him to chairman and Izzo to president and CEO, and also brought promotions of four senior executives: Rob Ioanna to chief technical officer, John Passanante to executive director of practices, Joseph O'Sullivan to executive director of geographical operations, and Louis Curatolo to chief administrative officer.

Izzo notes: "The transition to Gary's retirement will be seamless, thanks to the hard work, extensive preparations, and outstanding leadership of these four. We and our colleagues wish Gary a happy and healthy retirement."

Syska Hennessy Group is a leading global, full-service MEP, information and communication technology (ICT), vertical transportation, and commissioning engineering firm. With more than 500 professionals across 20 offices, the company provides a full range of engineering services for projects of every size and budget. Since 1928, Syska has been designing smarter, safer, and more efficient buildings by integrating essential systems that respond and adapt to a changing world.

syska.com

Media Contact:
Michelle Galindez
[email protected]
212.556.3390

SOURCE Syska Hennessy Group

