Syska Hennessy Refreshes Its Brand Identity to Align with New Strategic Vision

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Syska Hennessy Group, the international engineering firm, has refreshed its brand in conjunction with the launch of a new strategic plan.

The refreshed logo, which appears on this document, and other marketing assets are designed to balance heritage and progress. "Our aim was to convey the same heart but with an updated look and feel," says Cyrus Izzo, Syska's president and CEO. "We want to honor our legacy, as we near 100 years of service to the AEC industry, while showcasing our continuing evolution."

He adds: "The theme of balancing legacy and evolution also underpins our 10-year strategic vision, which we rolled out to employees today."

As part of the firm's broader strategic evolution, Syska Hennessy's marketing team partnered with Supreme Creative to modernize the brand's visual identity, including a refined color palette, updated assets, and cohesive firm-wide materials. The refresh is designed to signal clarity, confidence, and forward momentum—aligning the firm's visual presence with its long-term strategy.

The updated brand is now live on Syska's website, marking a new chapter in how the firm will present itself to clients, partners, and the industry.

"It's eye-catching and modern, yet not too far removed from what we had before," observes Michelle Galindez, Syska's chief marketing officer. "Our marketing team put a lot of thought and effort into this refresh, and the result is an accurate reflection of who we are today."

Syska Hennessy Group is a leading global, full-service MEP, information and communication technology (ICT), vertical transportation, and commissioning engineering firm. With more than 650 professionals across 20 offices, the company provides a full range of engineering services for projects of every size and budget. Since 1928, Syska has been designing smarter, safer, and more efficient buildings by integrating essential systems that respond and adapt to a changing world.

