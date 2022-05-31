GARY GOLD AFFILIATES WITH COLDWELL BANKER REALTY

Gold is a trendsetter, shattering the record for home sales in Los Angeles with his negotiation of the $100,000,000 deal for The Playboy Mansion in 2016. He represented the seller, with Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Realty representing the buyer. Gold surpassed himself with the $150 million sale of the historic Chartwell Estate in Bel-Air in 2019, the first single-family home in the United States to ever reach that price point. In 2021, Gold represented the iconic Hearst Estate in Beverly Hills, the most expensive single-family home in the U.S. to ever sell at auction, for $63,100,000. Gold also holds records for the highest sales in Brentwood, Brentwood Circle, Larchmont Village and on Oak Pass Road.

"Gary is the gold standard for selling luxury estates in the L.A. market. He combines 30 years of expertise with supremely effective digital marketing to draw in highly affluent buyers from around the world. I am overjoyed to welcome Gary to Coldwell Banker Realty as a distinguished Luxury Property Specialist," said Jamie Duran, president of Coldwell Banker Realty in Southern California.

Partnered with Coldwell Banker Realty, Gold will launch a new podcast during which he will interview agents from all over the world and share advice on how they can compete at the highest level in luxury real estate. Gold is highly in-demand as a media personality and industry speaker, with appearances in outlets such as CNN, Fortune, Barron's, Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Access Hollywood, CBS Evening News, E! Entertainment Television and The London Telegraph. He is recognized internationally for his innovative marketing and thousands of luxury sales, with high-end developers regularly consulting his extensive expertise.

"California's finest estates require a nuanced marketing approach, and I am dedicated to providing my clients with the most competitive real estate strategies available. Coldwell Banker has the resources, global reach and elite luxury programs that will offer an even greater advantage to clients and elevate my service to new heights. I am excited to begin this new chapter as part of the Coldwell Banker team," said Gold.

About Coldwell Banker Realty

Coldwell Banker Realty, the No. 1 residential real estate brokerage in Southern California, operates approximately 57 offices with about 4,980 affiliated agents. Real estate agents affiliated with the company are independent contractor agents and are not employees of the company. Coldwell Banker Realty is owned by a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY). For more information, visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com. CalRE# 00616212

About Coldwell Banker Global Luxury®

The Coldwell Banker Global Luxury® program legacy traces its roots to 1933 and has been a world leader in luxury real estate since. Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Property Specialists are an exclusive group within the Coldwell Banker organization, making up under ten percent of independent sales associates affiliated with the brand worldwide. Coldwell Banker affiliated agents conducted 50,355 transactions of homes priced at $1 million or more in 2021. This equates to $267 million in luxury sales every day (+59% from 2020) with an average sales price of $1.9 million in this category. Coldwell Banker, the Coldwell Banker logo Coldwell Banker Global Luxury and the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury logo are registered marks owned by Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC. Each franchise is independently owned and operated.

