Gary Osborn Joins SPOC as Permian Basin Business Development Manager

"We're extremely fortunate to have Gary on our team," says Ted Wilke, SPOC's vice president. "He brings with him a wealth of contacts, but more than that, he has a solid reputation for how well he knows the industry, as well as how he applies that in helping his customers. His customers' challenges are his challenges, and he goes the extra mile to find solutions."

Gary believes SPOC offers the best in those solutions. "I used to buy SPOC's products and I liked them so much I decided to sell them. I can stand behind SPOC products 100 percent and I'm thrilled to be part of this company."

"You just can't find another company that has what SPOC has," says Gary. "Their combination of product, price, and service is just unbeatable."

Gary is a graduate of the University of Texas of the Permian Basin, who says he and his wife, Katie, are blessed with "four outstanding children." When he's not working or repairing fences on his land, where he raises cattle, Gary loves to do pretty much everything outdoors, including hunting and fishing.

"Family is just about everything," says Gary. "And that's what SPOC is. It's like a giant family. They take care of their employees, as well as their customers. That means a lot, especially today."

About SPOC Automation

SPOC Automation is a U.S.-based innovation company specializing in automation technology for the oil & gas industry. SPOC manufactures products to automate processes in the upstream and midstream markets, specifically for artificial lift, water management, and compression applications. For more information about SPOC Automation, call 205.661.3642 or visit spocautomation.com .

