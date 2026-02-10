Gary Papay Earns Lifetime M&AMI® certification and Welcomes New Grandson

DENVER, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IBG Business, an award-winning M&A advisory firm, proudly congratulates Gary Papay, Principal, Managing Partner, Founder - Eastern / Mid Atlantic, on earning the prestigious Lifetime Merger & Acquisition Master Intermediary (M&AMI®) Certification in 2023 and celebrating the birth of his newest grandson.

The Lifetime M&AMI® credential recognizes Gary for demonstrating a high level of competence in the M&A advisor profession by successfully maintaining the Merger & Acquisition Master Intermediary (M&AMI) Credential — documenting professional and educational achievements — and fulfilling prescribed standards of performance, and conduct required for the M&AMI.

Gary Papay is a professional intermediary and business appraiser specializing in the sale and transfer of privately held mid-market companies since 1976. His career started at Agway, Inc., a Fortune 100 company, where he held a progression of positions in the company's petroleum division, including plant manager, corporate propane operations manager, district manager, and division operations manager. He was responsible for acquisitions and divestitures and business valuations.

After 18 years in corporate management, Gary joined CK Business Consultants, an M&A business transactions firm that specialized in oil and gas-related industries. He acquired the business in 1999 and then expanded the company into the manufacturing and distribution sectors.

Alongside this professional recognition, Mr. Papay is marking a joyful family milestone: the birth of his third grandson on December 30, 2025, bringing his family to three grandsons and two granddaughters.

"I am honored to receive the Lifetime M&AMI® credential, a milestone that reflects nearly five decades of dedication to the M&A profession and my commitment to achieving the best outcomes for my clients. This recognition is particularly special as it coincides with a joyful new chapter in my personal life. Welcoming my third grandson on December 30—and celebrating a growing family of five wonderful grandchildren." - Gary Papay, Principal, Managing Partner, Founder - Eastern/Mid Atlantic, IBG Business

For additional information, contact IBG Business.

About IBG Business

Founded in 1986, IBG Business is a leading Mergers & Acquisitions advisor serving business owners in the sale and purchase of privately held middle-market companies. The IBG team has advised on over 1,200 successful transactions from coast to coast, with 10 principal offices across the US.

[Social Media Handles]

Twitter: https://x.com/ibgbusiness

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ibg-business-services/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Ibgbusiness

SOURCE IBG Business