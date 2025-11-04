Gastelum Attorneys Debut "Legal Heroins" Comic Book

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gastelum Attorneys Introduces "Legal Heroins": A Celebration of Women in Law.

Come and discover the inspiring stories featured in "Legal Heroins" — a comic book that honors the incredible women at Gastelum Attorneys, a top divorce and family law firm in Las Vegas.

Check out our Las Vegas Family Law page to grab your free copy and celebrate the strength, courage, and resilience of women in law with us!

Gastelum Attorneys Legal Heroins

"We're so excited to share our 'Legal Heroins' comic book with you all! This isn't just a publication; it's a celebration of the amazing women at Gastelum Attorneys and a powerful message to girls and women everywhere, reminding them of their strength and potential," said Jennifer Setters, Managing Attorney at Gastelum Attorneys.

"We see this as the beginning of a wonderful series, inspiring future generations and highlighting the real-life superheroes in the legal field."

Gastelum Attorneys, a highly regarded divorce and custody law firm in Las Vegas, is dedicated to making a positive impact by highlighting the skill and commitment of its all-women team. The comic book is designed to encourage young girls and women to chase their dreams and tackle challenges — whether in the courtroom or in everyday life.

Key Highlights of "Legal Heroins"

Engaging stories that highlight the amazing female divorce attorneys at the firm.

A joyful celebration of empowerment for women and girls throughout Nevada.

A fun and engaging way to showcase the incredible strength of women in the legal field, brought to life by our community!

Dedication to Quality and Support

The creation of "Legal Heroins" highlights the commitment of Gastelum Attorneys to:

Offering outstanding legal support in divorce and family law — check out our About Us page to learn more!

— check out our to learn more! Supporting women in the legal profession — read our article on Women Attorneys Transforming the Legal World .

. Helping the Las Vegas community with outreach, creativity, and kindness.

All About Gastelum Attorneys

Situated at 718 S. 8th Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101, Gastelum Attorneys is a respected Las Vegas divorce and family law firm recognized for its compassion, integrity, and commitment to achieving great outcomes.

Our all-female legal team offers trusted guidance and strong representation in child custody cases, divorce mediation, and spousal support matters.

The "Legal Heroins" comic book is not just entertaining — it serves as a shining example of hope, empowerment, and inspiration for future generations of female leaders in law.

