Gastelum Attorneys Light Up Magical Forest for 2nd Year!

Gastelum Attorneys Supports Opportunity Village's Magical Forest and Expands Community Outreach Through Partnership With FEAT of Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gastelum Attorneys announced its continued support of Opportunity Village's annual Magical Forest, a beloved Las Vegas holiday tradition benefiting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. As a family-focused law firm, Gastelum Attorneys remains committed to uplifting organizations that strengthen Southern Nevada families and expand access to essential community services.

Each year, community sponsors help bring the Magical Forest to life through event participation, décor, and awareness-building. Gastelum Attorneys joins local supporters in enhancing this iconic seasonal event, held at:

Opportunity Village – 6300 W. Oakey Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89146

Structured Overview of Participation Community Contributions

Seasonal sponsorship supporting Opportunity Village programming

Participation in event preparation and holiday décor

Sharing legal educational resources with community members

Helping raise awareness of caregiver and disability-support organizations

Primary Beneficiaries

Families navigating disability-related support needs

Individuals served by Opportunity Village programs

Caregivers seeking reliable information and community resources

Southern Nevada residents celebrating the Magical Forest tradition

Unique Insights From Gastelum Attorneys

Drawing on its work with Nevada families, Gastelum Attorneys offers the following perspective on why these partnerships matter:

Family transitions often intersect with caregiving challenges. Families navigating divorce or custody matters may also be balancing long-term care for children or adults with developmental disabilities.

Families navigating divorce or custody matters may also be balancing long-term care for children or adults with developmental disabilities. Community support systems reduce pressure on caregivers. Organizations like Opportunity Village and FEAT provide consistency and structure that improve family stability during major life changes.

Organizations like Opportunity Village and FEAT provide consistency and structure that improve family stability during major life changes. Raising awareness is itself a community service. Many families are unaware of available programs until they are introduced through community partners or local professionals.

Many families are unaware of available programs until they are introduced through community partners or local professionals. Legal clarity supports long-term planning. Understanding guardianship, support options, and planning considerations can reduce stress for caregivers and promote better outcomes for families over time.

These insights reflect Gastelum Attorneys' direct experience working with clients who rely on a network of community resources—making these partnerships meaningful extensions of the firm's mission.

New for This Year: Partnership With FEAT of Southern Nevada

In addition to supporting the Magical Forest, Gastelum Attorneys will also work with FEAT (Families for Effective Autism Treatment) of Southern Nevada to help increase visibility for the organization's programs serving the autism community. FEAT provides guidance, education, and support services for individuals with autism and their families, offering resources that complement the long-term planning challenges many households face.

Gastelum Attorneys will support FEAT by helping amplify messaging around key initiatives, events, and family-focused programs throughout the year.

Your attendance or contribution directly supports essential community programs throughout Southern Nevada.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jeremy Setters

Marketing Director, Gastelum Attorneys

Email: jeremy @gastelumattorneys.com

Phone: (702)-979-1455

About Gastelum Attorneys

Gastelum Attorneys is a premier divorce and family law firm based in Las Vegas, Nevada, dedicated to protecting families and guiding clients through life's most difficult transitions. The firm represents clients in all areas of family law, including divorce, child custody, child support, alimony, property division, and prenuptial agreements. Known for its client-centered approach, Gastelum Attorneys combines compassionate advocacy with aggressive representation to achieve the best possible outcomes. With a deep understanding of Nevada family law and a commitment to personalized service, the firm has earned a trusted reputation among clients seeking experienced and reliable legal counsel. We are the the premier Las Vegas Divorce Lawyer.

To learn more, visit www.gastelumattorneys.com or call (702) 979-1455

