Gastelum Attorneys Unveils 2026 Vision: 8 Lawyers, 50+ Years Experience

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Based in Las Vegas, Gastelum Attorneys focuses on the full spectrum of family law. The firm represents clients in divorce, child custody, support matters, alimony, and property division. In 2025, the firm relocated to its long-term office at 718 S. 8th Street , establishing a stable and accessible presence near the courthouse to better support clients navigating family transitions.

Check out pictures of our office today at www.gasteslumattorneys.com

The firm's growth comes as families increasingly face complex legal and financial issues, including multi-state custody matters, income fluctuations, and evolving court expectations around co-parenting. Gastelum Attorneys' 2026 initiatives are designed to address these challenges through strengthened representation and streamlined processes. Key developments include:

Expanded Legal Team:

The firm now has eight experienced women attorneys with backgrounds in military law, prosecution, defense, appeals, and personal injury. This variety of experience helps clients whose cases involve overlapping legal issues, such as criminal allegations, military benefits, or financial disputes tied to injury settlements.

The firm's "team on every case" approach provides clients with broader analysis and more consistent support. This model improves issue-spotting, strategic planning, and courtroom preparedness—key strengths for families facing fast-changing circumstances.

The 8th Street office serves as a central location for client meetings, attorney collaboration, and community programs. Its proximity to the courthouse allows for more efficient case management and better accessibility for clients.

The firm is streamlining communication, reducing delays, and offering practical, cost-conscious options. These updates reflect broader trends in the legal field, where families increasingly expect transparency, predictable timelines, and clearer guidance throughout their cases.

Over the past year, Gastelum Attorneys has seen a measurable increase in the complexity of family law cases handled by the firm, including a 27% rise in matters involving multi-state custody issues and a 34% increase in cases requiring financial restructuring due to income instability following divorce or separation. The firm also reports that 62% of new clients in 2025 sought legal guidance related to co-parenting communication disputes, reflecting broader national shifts in how courts evaluate parental cooperation. Internally, Gastelum Attorneys notes a 40% improvement in case-resolution efficiency after implementing its team-based collaborative model, as well as a 22% reduction in client processing delays following workflow updates introduced in mid-2025. These firm-specific trends provide insight into the evolving needs of Las Vegas families and the tangible impact of the firm's operational improvements.

Quote From Leadership

"Families today are navigating more complex legal challenges than ever before—from changing financial circumstances to multi-jurisdiction issues," said Jennifer Setters, Managing Attorney at Gastelum Attorneys. "Our 2026 vision focuses on meeting those evolving needs with a team-based approach that delivers clarity, stability, and strong legal advocacy."

Individuals seeking more information about the firm's services or its community initiatives are invited to visit www.GastelumAttorneys.com or www.GastelumAttorneysEspanol.com. Inquiries may also be made by calling (702) 979-1455 . This announcement is for general information only and does not constitute legal advice; anyone facing a family law matter should consult a licensed local attorney regarding their specific circumstances.

About Gastelum Attorneys

Gastelum Attorneys is a premier divorce and family law firm based in Las Vegas, Nevada, dedicated to protecting families and guiding clients through life's most difficult transitions. The firm represents clients in all areas of family law, including divorce, child custody, child support, alimony, property division, and prenuptial agreements. Known for its client-centered approach, Gastelum Attorneys combines compassionate advocacy with aggressive representation to achieve the best possible outcomes. With a deep understanding of Nevada family law and a commitment to personalized service, the firm has earned a trusted reputation among clients seeking experienced and reliable legal counsel. We are the premier Las Vegas Divorce Lawyer.

To learn more, visit www.gastelumattorneys.com or www.gastelumattorneysespanol.com or call (702) 979-1455.

